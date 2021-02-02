For third day in a row, IDF quadcopter falls outside Israel's borders

For the third day in a row, an IDF quadcopter fell outside of Israel's borders, with a quadcopter falling in the Gaza Strip on Tuesday. The IDF confirmed that the quadcopter fell in the southern Gaza Strip and that there was no concern of information having been leaked.Palestinian media claimed that the IDF quadcopter was dropped and taken by terrorist groups in Gaza.
On Monday, Hezbollah announced that it had succeeded in downing a quadcopter belonging to the IDF after it entered Lebanese airspace in southern Lebanon near the town of Blida, located west of the Golan Heights.
قال المقاومون .. لن تمرّوا . pic.twitter.com/dt6sux0rcR— علي شعيب || Ali Choeib (@alishoeib1970) February 1, 2021
Ali Shoeib, a correspondent for Hezbollah's al-Manar satellite TV, published video and pictures reportedly showing the drone that fell in Lebanon.
عدوانكم هذا .. له حدود .#ردنا_مقاومة pic.twitter.com/YPQcMZUXwG— علي شعيب || Ali Choeib (@alishoeib1970) February 1, 2021
The incident comes a day after an IDF quadcopter fell in the northern Gaza Strip, according to Israeli media. There was no concern that information was leaked in that incident as well. Palestinian media published photos of the quadcopter entirely intact.