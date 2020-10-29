Former Health Ministry D-G Siman-Tov joins INSS as research fellow

Former Health Ministry director-general Moshe Bar Siman-Tov has joined the Institute for National Security Studies (INSS) as a research fellow, one of Israel's leading think tanks, according to a press release from the organization on Thursday.Siman-Tov will lead research that examines the central role of the healthcare system within Israel's security apparatus. As part of the research, Bar Siman-Tov will explore how a multidimensional crisis, economic, health, societal and leadership-related, has managed under the current coronavirus pandemic. Working alongside other senior INSS researchers, Siman-Tov will write policy papers that will be later presented to decision-makers, in addition to the general public. Maj.-Gen. (ret.) Amos Yadlin, current executive director of INSS, expressed his satisfaction at Bar Siman-Tov joining INSS, saying “Moshe Bar Siman Tov brings with him impressive thought and analytical capabilities in the fields of economics and healthcare. No less important is his experience among decision makers during one of the most severe crises Israel has ever known – the COVID-19 pandemic.""Moshe’s addition to the INSS team will strengthen our further work, as we continue to formulate policy alternatives based on research in the economic and healthcare realms, framed within a strong strategic organizational perspective on how to confront the next phases of the crisis,” Yadlin added. Bar Siman-Tov also expressed his excitement, saying “I am delighted to join INSS, and am pleased that the Institute is expanding its research areas to include healthcare."The past few months have taught all of us that our national resilience depends on the strong performance of the public healthcare system, along with other important public services. INSS is engaged in issues relating to Israel’s national security strategy, and now public healthcare will be an integral part of the picture,” Bar Siman-Tov said.