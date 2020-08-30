Former Fatah terrorist calls on Israel to sentence terrorists to death

On Saturday, Mased posted to Facebook: "An Israeli in the UAE or Saudi Arabia or any of the Arabic countries in the world would receive the death penalty if they killed one of their citizens in their country. So why here, does the ugly Israeli law gives a prize to the murderer and puts him in the Hilton and Sheraton of the Israeli security prisons?"

Mased stressed that the law needed to be changed "as soon as possible" to apply the death penalty to terrorists.

"This murderer is not connected to any religion or nation. It's very simple: He's a traitor, he's a criminal...he deserves a death sentence. Just a death sentence. Not a prize. Not a salary. Not to destroy his old home so that they build him a newer and nicer house," added the former Palestinian terrorist.

Mased warned that as more peace deals are signed, the risk will increase that a visitor from one these countries may decide to carry out a terror attack in Israel and will be "put in the Hilton or Sheraton of Israeli security prisons."

Looking forward to the next elections for the Knesset, Mased stated that "anyone who supports protecting life and giving the death sentence according to the law and nation of the murderer will be voted for."

Rabbi Shai Ohayon, a 39-year-old father of four, was found unconscious near the Segula Junction with multiple stab wounds on Wednesday afternoon and was pronounced dead shortly after.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

The 46-year-old Palestinian suspect, who holds an Israeli work permit, was arrested by police shortly afterward with a bloodstained knife apparently used in the attack . He was handed over to the Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency).

According to reports, Doikat suffered from mental disorders and had been treated by health officials in the Palestinian Authority. He had no history of terror activities and did not belong to any terror group.