Former IAI chief Moshe Keret dies at age 86

Former Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) CEO Moshe Keret died at his home on Monday night at the age of 86.Keret, born Moshe Kotlersky in 1934, grew up in Tel Aviv and served as an aircraft mechanic in the Israeli Air Force. After his release he studied mechanical engineering at the Faculty of Mechanical Engineering at the Technion. After rising through the ranks of IAI Keret was appointed deputy CEO in 1983 and CEO in June 1985. During his time, the company achieved substantial growth and in 1988, for the first time, the company's sales exceeded $1 billion a year.In 2004, at the age of 70, Keret announced his resignation, but was persuaded to stay in the post by then defense minister Shaul Mofaz, who asked him to continue in office for another two years. In February 2006 Keret eventually resigned in the shadow of an investigation against him on suspicion of bribery, which was later closed due to lack of evidence.