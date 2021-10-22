Four injured from snakebites across Israel within hours

Four Israelis were injured from venomous snake bites across Israel on Friday evening.
One woman, 60 years old, is in serious condition following a snakebite, possibly from a viper, in her Meitar house, near Beersheba in southern Israel.
She was treated by Magen David Adom (MDA) paramedics, who rushed her to Soroka-University Medical Center in Beersheba.
Also in southern Israel, a 34-year-old man from kibbutz Grofit and a 10-year-old boy from the Bedouin society in the Negev were lightly injured by snakebites.
Both were taken to hospitals in good condition following treatment from MDA paramedics.
Lastly, a 36-year-old Rishon Lezion resident was lightly injured from a snakebite and was taken to Shamir Medical Center in Tzrifin.