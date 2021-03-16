Four more peace deals for Israel are on the way - Netanyahu

“I brought four peace agreements ,” Netanyahu said. “There are another four on the way. I talked about one of them yesterday.”

Netanyahu said he received a call from “one of the leaders in the region” on Monday night, and they spoke for 45 minutes.

The prime minister rebuffed accusations that he did not attend a planned Likud event in Ashkelon the night before because of the threat of rocket fire from Gaza. Rather, he said, he was speaking to the leader from the region, and he does not have good cellphone reception in his armored car, and therefore, could not conduct the call on the way to Ashkelon.

“I don’t want there to be [rocket] launches because of me and because of a political event, but that was not the reason. We were significantly late…I will visit Ashkelon and we take care of their security,” he said.

In the past year, Israel normalized relations with the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Sudan and Morocco. Several countries are thought to have been considering following suit, including Niger, Mauritania, Indonesia and others.

Ties between Israel and Saudi Arabia have grown closer in recent years, and Netanyahu met with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in November. The two considered meeting in Abu Dhabi last week, but Netanyahu’s trip to the UAE was delayed due to a diplomatic imbroglio between Israel and Jordan.

