From Finland to Tel Aviv: Israelis wave flags and call on Netanyahu to go

Black Flag protesters in Haifa, one sign says "There is no vaccination against corruption."/ Courtesy

Amid the 36th week of ongoing anti-Netanyahu protests, an Israeli in Finland became a social media hit after airing a video of him skiing with the word "Lech" on his back while waving a black flag during a ski run.Lech, which means "go" in English is the motto of the movement against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The black flag shown in the video also signifies one of the main leading groups; The Black Flag Movement.Following the video being aired, hundreds online change the caption on their profile pictures from what would be translated to "Go" instead to "Go ski."Meanwhile, on Saturday evening, two organized convoys of anti-Netanyahu protesters are set to head to Balfour Street in Jerusalem, outside the Prime Minister's Residence. Many are expected to come in costume in light of Purim.This comes amid a special curfew set in place to curb coronavirus infection rates on the holiday.