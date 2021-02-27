The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
From Finland to Tel Aviv: Israelis wave flags and call on Netanyahu to go

Despite the COVID-19 health restrictions, protesters mean to stand on Balfour St in Jerusalem outside the PM's house on Saturday evening and speak out.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
FEBRUARY 27, 2021 18:28
Israeli in Finland raises black flag against Netanyahu/ Courtesy
Amid the 36th week of ongoing anti-Netanyahu protests, an Israeli in Finland became a social media hit after airing a video of him skiing with the word "Lech" on his back while waving a black flag during a ski run.
Lech, which means "go" in English is the motto of the movement against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The black flag shown in the video also signifies one of the main leading groups; The Black Flag Movement. 
Following the video being aired, hundreds online change the caption on their profile pictures from what would be translated to "Go" instead to "Go ski."
Black Flag protesters in Haifa, one sign says "There is no vaccination against corruption."/ Courtesy Black Flag protesters in Haifa, one sign says "There is no vaccination against corruption."/ Courtesy
Meanwhile, on Saturday evening, two organized convoys of anti-Netanyahu protesters are set to head to Balfour Street in Jerusalem, outside the Prime Minister's Residence. Many are expected to come in costume in light of Purim.
This comes amid a special curfew set in place to curb coronavirus infection rates on the holiday. 
"The indicted [Netanyahu] released a special regulation to cancel the convoys to Balfour this evening but it will not stop us," activists said.
"We will be in Balfour tonight, whom by foot, whom by car, disguised with black [flags], pink [flags], Israeli flags and signs."
Protesters with pink flag and Purim costumes in Tel Aviv/ Courtesy Protesters with pink flag and Purim costumes in Tel Aviv/ Courtesy
"The right of protest is a basic right and we will uphold it," Ein Matzav activists said. 
"We will continue to protest in front of this failed government, which forsake the people in the medical care and economical concern after [the harms of] corona."  
 


