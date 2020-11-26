From gadgets to smartphones to clothes: The best Black Friday sales

We've collected the best sales from all fields - from vacuums to clothes and toiletries.

Computers and electronics

Dyson: A special discount of up to NIS 500 on a verity of Dyson vacuum cleaners. Additionally, a special deal will be available for Dyson's new wireless vacuum cleaner, the V11 total clean extra. For more information visit dyson.co.il.

De'Longhi: Purchase a radiator and receive full warranty for seven years and an APEX entertainment karaoke system, including Bluetooth and a microphone for NIS 49 only (worth NIS 249.)

Dynamica: Popular items on sale: Smartphones, Ninja products, TVs, computers and more.

Xiaomi Inc: Up to 57% discount on various products, including vacuum cleaners, home electronic devices, gadgets and smartphones. For example: A wireless Xiaomi vacuum cleaner for NIS 699 instead of NIS 999. For more information visit Up to 57% discount on various products, including vacuum cleaners, home electronic devices, gadgets and smartphones. For example: A wireless Xiaomi vacuum cleaner for NIS 699 instead of NIS 999. For more information visit www.mi-il.co.il

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("647856") != -1) {console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}

LG: TVs and computer screens with discounts of up to thousands of NIS. For example: An LG NANO90 75 inch television will cost NIS 7,990 instead of NIS 9,990. The deals can be found at electronics stores and on LG's website: TVs and computer screens with discounts of up to thousands of NIS. For example: An LG NANO90 75 inch television will cost NIS 7,990 instead of NIS 9,990. The deals can be found at electronics stores and on LG's website: https://www.lg.com/il

Hitech Zone: Up to 60% off of hundreds of products for members of the club and their family. For example: a KitchenAid mixer for NIS 1,099 instead of NIS 1,490. A flatware set for six people from SOLTAM for NIS 89 instead of NIS 299. The sales can be found at the club's website: Up to 60% off of hundreds of products for members of the club and their family. For example: a KitchenAid mixer for NIS 1,099 instead of NIS 1,490. A flatware set for six people from SOLTAM for NIS 89 instead of NIS 299. The sales can be found at the club's website: https://www.htzone.co.il

Hashmal Neto: Up to 65% off of a variety of products. The deals can be found at the store's website: Up to 65% off of a variety of products. The deals can be found at the store's website: www.netoneto.co.il

Children and Family

GOLF&KIDS: Up to 40% off in stores and up to 70% off the winter collection online. For example: Shirts, pants, accessories and more for babies and children NIS 11.90 to NIS 107.90 in stores. To shop online visit: Up to 40% off in stores and up to 70% off the winter collection online. For example: Shirts, pants, accessories and more for babies and children NIS 11.90 to NIS 107.90 in stores. To shop online visit: www.golf-kids.co.il

NUBY: 50% off on a variety of products from the American brand for babies. For example: A baby food feeder for NIS 24.90 instead of NIS 29.90. Sales can be found in stores and online at 50% off on a variety of products from the American brand for babies. For example: A baby food feeder for NIS 24.90 instead of NIS 29.90. Sales can be found in stores and online at www.NUBY.co.il

Isratoys: Up to 50% on a variety of games, art kits, puzzles, plaster kits for Up to 50% on a variety of games, art kits, puzzles, plaster kits for Hanukkah . Just in time for the holiday. For example: All art kits for girls (hair design, bracelets, bags and more) for NIS 19.90 instead of NIS 29.90. The Crazy Toaster game is NIS 69 instead of NIS 119. Shipping is free for purchases over NIS 149. Sales can be found at: www.isratoys.co.il

Palphot: Up to 70% off of a series of games, art kits and pop products for kids, giant puzzles and box games, slime kits, coloring kits for the bathroom, sticker albums, backpacks, branded headphones and more. For example: A LOL pillow for NIS 29.90 instead of NIS 49.90. Sales can be found at: Up to 70% off of a series of games, art kits and pop products for kids, giant puzzles and box games, slime kits, coloring kits for the bathroom, sticker albums, backpacks, branded headphones and more. For example: A LOL pillow for NIS 29.90 instead of NIS 49.90. Sales can be found at: https://www.palphot.co.il

Pulliez: A box of socks including 28 matching pairs in black or white for NIS 69.90. Additionally, shipping is free for the purchase of two boxes per family. Sales can be found at: A box of socks including 28 matching pairs in black or white for NIS 69.90. Additionally, shipping is free for the purchase of two boxes per family. Sales can be found at: www.pulliez.com

Baby Smart: Up to 50% the entire website: Up to 50% the entire website: www.babysmart.co.il

Cosmetics and Care

SABON: Up to 40% off a variety of toiletries. Sales can be found at: Up to 40% off a variety of toiletries. Sales can be found at: www.sabon.co.il

Laline: 30% off all products. Sales can be found in stores and online at: 30% off all products. Sales can be found in stores and online at: https://www.laline.co.il

GA-DE: 38% off all products on the website. Additionally, a purchase over NIS 199 will include a full-size lipstick as a gift and a purchase over NIS 299 will include wrinkle-filler cream. For example: NIS 99 for nourishing oil or moisturizer from the new SENSE 5 series instead of NIS 149. Free shipping is offered for purchases over NIS 150. Sales can be found at: 38% off all products on the website. Additionally, a purchase over NIS 199 will include a full-size lipstick as a gift and a purchase over NIS 299 will include wrinkle-filler cream. For example: NIS 99 for nourishing oil or moisturizer from the new SENSE 5 series instead of NIS 149. Free shipping is offered for purchases over NIS 150. Sales can be found at: www.gade.co.il

Alona Shechter: 35% off all brand products and up to 90% select products. For example: the flagship product of the company, 30ml of Achillea soap, for NIS 3 instead of NIS 30; hydrophilic oil for NIS 65 instead of NIS 100; moisturizer oily skin based on herbs for NIS 98 instead of NIS 150. Sales can be found at: 35% off all brand products and up to 90% select products. For example: the flagship product of the company, 30ml of Achillea soap, for NIS 3 instead of NIS 30; hydrophilic oil for NIS 65 instead of NIS 100; moisturizer oily skin based on herbs for NIS 98 instead of NIS 150. Sales can be found at: www.Alonashechter.com

Super Pharm: Up to 30% off a variety of brand products, VICHY, CERAVE, LA ROCHE-POSAY, JUVENA and more. Sales can be found at stores and online: Up to 30% off a variety of brand products, VICHY, CERAVE, LA ROCHE-POSAY, JUVENA and more. Sales can be found at stores and online: https://shop.super-pharm.co.il

Moroccanoil: Every purchase of 100 ml of oil includes a gift of a 25 ml bottle of oil. Sales can be found at hair salons and stores across Israel. Details are available at: Every purchase of 100 ml of oil includes a gift of a 25 ml bottle of oil. Sales can be found at hair salons and stores across Israel. Details are available at: www.moroccanoil.com/il

Clinique: 35% off the entire site and a surprise gift with every purchase. For example: A package of treatments for acne and skin damage including foaming soap, clarifying lotion in full sizes and mascara as a gift in a special size for NIS 249 instead of NIS 349. Sales can be found at: : 35% off the entire site and a surprise gift with every purchase. For example: A package of treatments for acne and skin damage including foaming soap, clarifying lotion in full sizes and mascara as a gift in a special size for NIS 249 instead of NIS 349. Sales can be found at: www.clinique.co.il

Loccitane: 20% off select products from a variety of series as well as a festive calendar containing 24 care products for NIS 299 instead of NIS 479. Shipping is free for purchases over NIS 300. Sales are available in store and online at: 20% off select products from a variety of series as well as a festive calendar containing 24 care products for NIS 299 instead of NIS 479. Shipping is free for purchases over NIS 300. Sales are available in store and online at: https://il.loccitane.com

Lierac Paris: The purchase of two phytolastil stretch mark prevention gels, the leading product in the world for preventing stretch marks during pregnancy, will include a concentrated phytolastil serum for fading stretch marks worth NIS 199 as a gift. Shipping is free. The sale can be found at: The purchase of two phytolastil stretch mark prevention gels, the leading product in the world for preventing stretch marks during pregnancy, will include a concentrated phytolastil serum for fading stretch marks worth NIS 199 as a gift. Shipping is free. The sale can be found at: www.lierac.co.il

Collagen Plus: 30% off the entire site, as well as an eye cream or face mask as a gift for purchases over NIS 500. For example: A package including full-size body cream, hand cream and foot cream costs NIS 140 instead of NIS 199. Sales can be found at: 30% off the entire site, as well as an eye cream or face mask as a gift for purchases over NIS 500. For example: A package including full-size body cream, hand cream and foot cream costs NIS 140 instead of NIS 199. Sales can be found at: www.collagenplus.co.il

Home Design, Fashion and Shoes

Jumbo Stock: Up to 70% off all items online in a variety of categories: home furniture, kitchens and housewares, textiles and sheets, complementary products and accessories for the bathroom and more. Sales can be found in stores and online at: Up to 70% off all items online in a variety of categories: home furniture, kitchens and housewares, textiles and sheets, complementary products and accessories for the bathroom and more. Sales can be found in stores and online at: www.jumbo-stock.co.il

GOLF & Co: Up to 40% in stores and up to 60% off online on a variety of products from the textile and houseware collection, as well as the winter collection. For example: A jean dress for NIS 180 instead of NIS 299 and a maxi button dress for NIS 156 instead of NIS 259.90. Sales can be found at: Up to 40% in stores and up to 60% off online on a variety of products from the textile and houseware collection, as well as the winter collection. For example: A jean dress for NIS 180 instead of NIS 299 and a maxi button dress for NIS 156 instead of NIS 259.90. Sales can be found at: www.golf-il.co.il

Polgat: 40% off a variety of items from the winter collection. For example: A button-down shirt for NIS 198 instead of NIS 329.90 and pants for NIS 210 instead of NIS 349.90. Sales can be found at: 40% off a variety of items from the winter collection. For example: A button-down shirt for NIS 198 instead of NIS 329.90 and pants for NIS 210 instead of NIS 349.90. Sales can be found at: https://www.golfgroup.co.il/brands/polgat

Factory 54: Up to 40% off on a large selection of items from the winter collection of Tommy Hilfiger, Ralph Lauren, Levis and more. The rest of the collection is available tax-free. For example: A jacket for NIS 1,084 instead of NIS 1,549. Sales can be found in stores and online at: Up to 40% off on a large selection of items from the winter collection of Tommy Hilfiger, Ralph Lauren, Levis and more. The rest of the collection is available tax-free. For example: A jacket for NIS 1,084 instead of NIS 1,549. Sales can be found in stores and online at: https://www.factory54.co.il

Castro: 30% off the entire 2020 winter collection for kids, women and men. For example: A leopard coat for NIS 139 instead of NIS 199. Sales can be found in stores and online at: 30% off the entire 2020 winter collection for kids, women and men. For example: A leopard coat for NIS 139 instead of NIS 199. Sales can be found in stores and online at: www.castro.com

TOPSHOP: Up to 70% off the entire store. For example: A floral maxi dress for NIS 244.90 instead of NIS 349.90. Sales can be found at: Up to 70% off the entire store. For example: A floral maxi dress for NIS 244.90 instead of NIS 349.90. Sales can be found at: https://il.topshop.com

KUMI: 20% of the new collection and up to 70% previous collections. For example: A collection of handmade bags made from fine vegan leather and personally imported from the Netherlands and Thailand costs NIS 125-255 instead of NIS 160-320. Sales can be found at: 20% of the new collection and up to 70% previous collections. For example: A collection of handmade bags made from fine vegan leather and personally imported from the Netherlands and Thailand costs NIS 125-255 instead of NIS 160-320. Sales can be found at: www.ku-mi.com

ALDO: Discount from 20% to 70% on the entire site. Free shipping for purchases over NIS 99. For example: Red Galaodia high heels for NIS 149 instead of NIS 499. Sales can be found at: Discount from 20% to 70% on the entire site. Free shipping for purchases over NIS 99. For example: Red Galaodia high heels for NIS 149 instead of NIS 499. Sales can be found at: www.aldoshoes.co.il

JACK KUBA: 30% discount on the entire site, in stores and over the phone. Sales can be found at: 30% discount on the entire site, in stores and over the phone. Sales can be found at: http://www.jack-kuba.co.il

Carmel Floor Design: The Carmel Flooring factory, which has announced that it is closing, is offering clearance and a variety of carpets. For example: a Brilliant carpet measuring 155cm by 230 cm with a 65% discount for NIS 699 instead of NIS 1,996. Sales can be found in stores and online at: The Carmel Flooring factory, which has announced that it is closing, is offering clearance and a variety of carpets. For example: a Brilliant carpet measuring 155cm by 230 cm with a 65% discount for NIS 699 instead of NIS 1,996. Sales can be found in stores and online at: https://carmelfloor.co.il

Betili: 30%-80% off a variety of items in the furniture, lighting and home styling departments. Sales can be found in stores and online at: 30%-80% off a variety of items in the furniture, lighting and home styling departments. Sales can be found in stores and online at: https://www.betili-shop.com

Black&white: Up to 60% the entire site at: Up to 60% the entire site at: blackandwhiteisrael.co.il

FOX Group: 30% off all brand stores: American Eagle, FOX Home, FOX, Billabong, Boardriders, Aerie, Laline, The Children's Place, Mango, Yanga and Sack's. Sales can also be found on the Terminal X website at: 30% off all brand stores: American Eagle, FOX Home, FOX, Billabong, Boardriders, Aerie, Laline, The Children's Place, Mango, Yanga and Sack's. Sales can also be found on the Terminal X website at: www.terminalx.com

Glasses, Jewelery and Watches

Gentleman: Up to 50% off all international brands of watches. For example: a Hugo Boss watch for NIS 599 instead of NIS 1,199. Sales can be found in stores and online at: Up to 50% off all international brands of watches. For example: a Hugo Boss watch for NIS 599 instead of NIS 1,199. Sales can be found in stores and online at: https://gentleman.co.il

PADANI: Between 50% to 70% off a variety of jewelry and watches. For example: A butterfly pendant with pearl and diamond for NIS 2,835 instead of NIS 5,670. Sales can be found at: Between 50% to 70% off a variety of jewelry and watches. For example: A butterfly pendant with pearl and diamond for NIS 2,835 instead of NIS 5,670. Sales can be found at: www.padani.com

Magnolia: 40% off the collection of jewelry. For example: A delicate silver bracelet plated with gold for NIS 83.40 instead of NIS 139. Sales can be found at: 40% off the collection of jewelry. For example: A delicate silver bracelet plated with gold for NIS 83.40 instead of NIS 139. Sales can be found at: https://www.magnolia.co.il

Carolina Lemke: 1+1 on all optical and sunglass frames, lenses, complementary items, upgrades and more in stores and online and 50% off online. Additionally shipping is free. Sales can be found in stores and online at 1+1 on all optical and sunglass frames, lenses, complementary items, upgrades and more in stores and online and 50% off online. Additionally shipping is free. Sales can be found in stores and online at www.carolinalemke.co.il

Miscellaneous

Bara Plants: Up to 40% off a variety of items for supporting a healthy lifestyle. Sales can be found around Israel and online at: Up to 40% off a variety of items for supporting a healthy lifestyle. Sales can be found around Israel and online at: https://bara.co.il/shop/category/sale

Supherb: Up to 50% off a variety of vitamins and diet supplements online and in health food stores and leading stores. Details are available online at: Up to 50% off a variety of vitamins and diet supplements online and in health food stores and leading stores. Details are available online at: https://supherb.co.il

YBOOK: 50% off a variety of books: Prose, reference, children, youth, translated and more. Sales can be found at: www.ybook.co.il

Rollink: 40% off Rollink's quality suitcases. An opportunity to buy a good suitcase with a portable phone charger, a built-in scale and more in the hopes that soon we will be able to return to the airport. For example: A narrow carry-on suitcase for NIS 177 instead of NIS 295. Sales can be found at: 40% off Rollink's quality suitcases. An opportunity to buy a good suitcase with a portable phone charger, a built-in scale and more in the hopes that soon we will be able to return to the airport. For example: A narrow carry-on suitcase for NIS 177 instead of NIS 295. Sales can be found at: www.rollink.com

Wine & More: Up to 30% off a variety of alcoholic drinks, beers and wines at all stores. For example: One liter of Jack Daniels Whiskey for NIS 105 instead of NIS 139. Sales can be found in stores and online at: Up to 30% off a variety of alcoholic drinks, beers and wines at all stores. For example: One liter of Jack Daniels Whiskey for NIS 105 instead of NIS 139. Sales can be found in stores and online at: https://wineandmore.co.il

Walla! Shops: The site commits to being the cheapest of all sales. If a cheaper price is found somewhere else, the customer will receive the difference in return. Sales can be found at: The site commits to being the cheapest of all sales. If a cheaper price is found somewhere else, the customer will receive the difference in return. Sales can be found at: https://www.wallashops.co.il

GROO: The deals site of Israel, joins the Black Friday sales this year and offers the public deals for two weeks until November 29, from thousands of deals for attractive prices up to 60% off and unique limited time deals in all categories: Clothing and shoes, electronics, children's products, sporting and fitness goods, vitamins and dietary supplements and more. Visit the site at: The deals site of Israel, joins the Black Friday sales this year and offers the public deals for two weeks until November 29, from thousands of deals for attractive prices up to 60% off and unique limited time deals in all categories: Clothing and shoes, electronics, children's products, sporting and fitness goods, vitamins and dietary supplements and more. Visit the site at: https://www.groo.co.il/category/blackfriday/1032

United Kibbutz Poalim Library: To mark the publication of a new website, the library is offering 40% the entire site and 50% off new books. Free delivery is offered for purchases of NIS 199 and up. Sales can be found at: To mark the publication of a new website, the library is offering 40% the entire site and 50% off new books. Free delivery is offered for purchases of NIS 199 and up. Sales can be found at: www.kibutz-poalim.co.il