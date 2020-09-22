From New York to Jerusalem - A Lone Soldier's Story

Shlomo Kerner, 18, was born in Israel and moved at a very young age to the United States. Raised in the city of Monsey, New York, Shlomo came back alone to Israel at the age of 18 after graduating from high school to serve in the IDF, leaving all of his family behind.

With the stunning example of his father, who served in the army for 13 years, it was evident to him that this was his next step in life.

“I always knew that I wanted to go back to Israel. When my friends were making plans for their future after high school, deciding to which university they would apply, or their gap year destination, I just told them that I wanted to become a soldier, and they didn’t understand. But for me, it was evident,” Shlomo said.

Today, Shlomo fulfills his dream by serving in the Israeli army as a Lone Soldier in the Border Patrol.

When asked what influenced his choice of unit, Shlomo said it was the tragic story of his cousin, Tal.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

Tal Kedoshim served in Magav a few years ago. In 2015, in the middle of his service, off from his base for a few days, Tal was on a jet ski in the middle of the Kinneret when he got hit by a boat and drowned. After four months of searching, his body was found.

When telling this story, Shlomo emphasized that this is a family story. “He couldn’t finish his service; I need to finish something he couldn’t finish,” he said. “He is family. The fact that I am drafting in Border Patrol means a lot for my family.”

SHLOMO CAME back to Israel in October after finishing high school, and was drafted in November. The first four months of his service were dedicated to basic training that he finished in March. He is following that with another specialized, intensive training for the Border Police.

Stuck in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic, he explained that he couldn’t really sense the change of situation, since he joined almost simultaneously with the beginning of the pandemic – except perhaps for the duties he is in charge of as a Border Patrol officer.

Based in Jerusalem, Shlomo has the rank of lance corporal. He mainly works either in Arab villages to protect Jewish families living under threat there, or in the Old City to prevent a terrorist attack from occurring.

But what makes this year unique, due to the coronavirus pandemic, is that Shlomo and his teammates also need to ensure that the Health Ministry regulations are followed properly.

The Border Police is focused on supporting different communities – Arabs, Christians and Jews – to respect the regulations, especially during this High Holy Days and lockdown, making sure people are wearing masks, keeping social distancing and not gathering in large numbers.

The High Holy Days are a hard time for Lone Soldiers, who usually don’t have any family in Israel, which is the case for Shlomo.

A FEW weeks ago, while in regular service, Shlomo was asked by one of his teammates to get ready for an important interview that would take place at his base: to explain his life in the army as a Border Patrol Lone Soldier, with his family far away.

When he arrived at the place where the interview was supposed to take place, he explained, “there was nothing and no one” there. Then someone came, asked him to sit down, and started asking him questions about his life in the army, how it is to be far from family and what he missed the most from home since he left the US almost a year ago.

When Shlomo answered that it was his mother he missed the most, she appeared right behind him, leaving him in shock. Shlomo Kerner reunited with his mother. (Border Police Spokesperson)

His commanders had decided a few weeks before to plan in secret a visit for Shlomo's Mom to Israel to surprise him before Rosh Hashanah. They planned the two-week isolation, the travel and the final surprise by making him think it was an interview.

“It was incredible,” Shlomo said with emotion. “It was a very intense surprise. They could have done it to anyone else, but they chose me."



Shlomo, who will turn 19 in two weeks, only has eight months left in the army but plans to serve more time in the Border Police.

He is preparing to fly tonight to visit his parents. Shlomo explains that from the beginning, even if it was clear to him, it was difficult to leave his home, his family and especially his mom, who was worried that she wouldn't be seeing him for so long. Also, the drafting process is not easy, but “you get used to it."

Micky Rosenfeld, Israel National Police foreign media spokesman, explained that “whether you are a Lone Soldier, or were born and raised in Israel, the important thing is that it is the exact same training, the same skills required, and the same learning for us all.”