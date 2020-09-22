The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

From New York to Jerusalem - A Lone Soldier's Story

Shlomo fulfilled his dream by serving in the Israeli army as a Lone Soldier in the Border Patrol. And he was in for a surprise...

By SARAH CHEMLA  
SEPTEMBER 22, 2020 17:01
Shlomo Kerner (photo credit: BORDER POLICE SPOKESPERSON)
Shlomo Kerner
(photo credit: BORDER POLICE SPOKESPERSON)
Shlomo Kerner, 18, was born in Israel and moved at a very young age to the United States. Raised in the city of Monsey, New York, Shlomo came back alone to Israel at the age of 18 after graduating from high school to serve in the IDF, leaving all of his family behind.

With the stunning example of his father, who served in the army for 13 years, it was evident to him that this was his next step in life.

“I always knew that I wanted to go back to Israel. When my friends were making plans for their future after high school, deciding to which university they would apply, or their gap year destination, I just told them that I wanted to become a soldier, and they didn’t understand. But for me, it was evident,” Shlomo said.

Today, Shlomo fulfills his dream by serving in the Israeli army as a Lone Soldier in the Border Patrol.

When asked what influenced his choice of unit, Shlomo said it was the tragic story of his cousin, Tal.
 
Tal Kedoshim served in Magav a few years ago. In 2015, in the middle of his service, off from his base for a few days, Tal was on a jet ski in the middle of the Kinneret when he got hit by a boat and drowned. After four months of searching, his body was found. 

When telling this story, Shlomo emphasized that this is a family story. “He couldn’t finish his service; I need to finish something he couldn’t finish,” he said. “He is family. The fact that I am drafting in Border Patrol means a lot for my family.” 
SHLOMO CAME back to Israel in October after finishing high school, and was drafted in November. The first four months of his service were dedicated to basic training that he finished in March. He is following that with another specialized, intensive training for the Border Police. 

Stuck in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic, he explained that he couldn’t really sense the change of situation, since he joined almost simultaneously with the beginning of the pandemic – except perhaps for the duties he is in charge of as a Border Patrol officer. 

Based in Jerusalem, Shlomo has the rank of lance corporal. He mainly works either in Arab villages to protect Jewish families living under threat there, or in the Old City to prevent a terrorist attack from occurring. 

But what makes this year unique, due to the coronavirus pandemic, is that Shlomo and his teammates also need to ensure that the Health Ministry regulations are followed properly. 

The Border Police is focused on supporting different communities – Arabs, Christians and Jews – to respect the regulations, especially during this High Holy Days and lockdown, making sure people are wearing masks, keeping social distancing and not gathering in large numbers. 

The High Holy Days are a hard time for Lone Soldiers, who usually don’t have any family in Israel, which is the case for Shlomo. 
A FEW weeks ago, while in regular service, Shlomo was asked by one of his teammates to get ready for an important interview that would take place at his base: to explain his life in the army as a Border Patrol Lone Soldier, with his family far away.
When he arrived at the place where the interview was supposed to take place, he explained, “there was nothing and no one” there. Then someone came, asked him to sit down, and started asking him questions about his life in the army, how it is to be far from family and what he missed the most from home since he left the US almost a year ago. 

When Shlomo answered that it was his mother he missed the most, she appeared right behind him, leaving him in shock.
Shlomo Kerner reunited with his mother. (Border Police Spokesperson)Shlomo Kerner reunited with his mother. (Border Police Spokesperson)

His commanders had decided a few weeks before to plan in secret a visit for Shlomo's Mom to Israel to surprise him before Rosh Hashanah. They planned the two-week isolation, the travel and the final surprise by making him think it was an interview. 

“It was incredible,” Shlomo said with emotion. “It was a very intense surprise. They could have done it to anyone else, but they chose me."

Shlomo, who will turn 19 in two weeks, only has eight months left in the army but plans to serve more time in the Border Police. 

He is preparing to fly tonight to visit his parents. Shlomo explains that from the beginning, even if it was clear to him, it was difficult to leave his home, his family and especially his mom, who was worried that she wouldn't be seeing him for so long. Also, the drafting process is not easy, but “you get used to it."

Micky Rosenfeld, Israel National Police foreign media spokesman, explained that “whether you are a Lone Soldier, or were born and raised in Israel, the important thing is that it is the exact same training, the same skills required, and the same learning for us all.”

“And I have learned a lot from the army so far,” Shlomo concluded.


Tags Border Police United States lone soldier
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The ruling to extradite Malka Leifer takes us one step closer to justice By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader Why the courage to confront Iran matters By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef The Middle East peace deals are welcome news in what has been a bad year By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Mark Feldman A letter to El Al’s new owner, Eli Rozenberg By MARK FELDMAN
YEDIDIA Z. STERN The coronavirus and Israeli Kulturkampf By YEDIDIA Z. STERN

Most Read

1 The peace treaties between the UAE, Bahrain and Israel are signed
L to R: Bahrain’s Foreign Minister Abdullatif Al Zayani, Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, US President Donald Trump and United Arab Emirates (UAE) Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed participate in the signing ceremony of the Abraham Accords. September 15, 2020
2 Biblical scenes are playing out before our eyes
‘JOSHUA FIGHTING Amalek,’ print from the Phillip Medhurst Collection of Bible illustrations at St. George’s Court.
3 PA official names five countries set to establish ties with Israel
The flags of the United Arab Emirates, Israel and Bahrain flutter along a road in Netanya, Israel September 14, 2020
4 13 injured as rockets fired at southern Israel
Israeli security personnel check the scene of an explosion following a rocket attack fired from Gaza in Ashdod
5 Goal of Natanz explosion was to send ‘clear’ message to Iran - EXCLUSIVE
VIEW OF a damaged building after a fire broke out at Iran’s Natanz Nuclear Facility, in Isfahan on July 2.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by