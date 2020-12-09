The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Gaga for everyone

For the past several years, Saar Harari, artistic director of Gaga, the movement language developed by Ohad Naharin, has taught classes in old age homes around Israel.

By ORI J. LENKINSKI  
DECEMBER 9, 2020 21:44
SAAR HARARI goes ‘Gaga.’ (photo credit: Courtesy)
SAAR HARARI goes ‘Gaga.’
(photo credit: Courtesy)
There is a common misconception that dance classes are only for young, able-bodied people. The studio, while a completely open space, presents countless unseen hurdles for many people who fall outside the highest rungs of physical prowess. Yet it is often those people with movement limitations who have the most to gain from and the most to give to the dance world.
For the past several years, Saar Harari, artistic director of Gaga, the movement language developed by Ohad Naharin, has taught classes in old age homes around Israel. The Batsheva Dance Company, the center of Gaga practice, is synonymous with virtuosic, almost otherworldly physicality and yet, as Harari tells it, these classes were his favorites to teach.
“I was teaching at old age homes, specifically the one in Ramat Hasharon where Ohad’s mother lives. I would arrive on Thursday mornings, already beaten by the week, and I would always feel inspired. They were the best classes of the week,” he told The Jerusalem Post in a phone interview.
Harari explained that the interest in extending Gaga practice to people with movement limitations began when Naharin met with a group of Canadians who had Parkinson’s disease. “It was a really strong experience for him,” he said.
“When I was teaching the elderly, I would ask them to move their shoulder and I could see that while they thought they were doing the task, the shoulder was not moving at all. There were places that had stopped moving in the body. The main impact, as I saw it, was that the numb places were waking up and the weak places were starting to get stronger.”
Harari, 47, was born and raised in Israel. He began dancing at a young age, and following six years in the military, began creating his own work. In 2004, he moved to New York City, where he ran the LeeSaar: The Company with his partner, Lee Sher. In 2012, while still in New York, Harari was appointed manager of Gaga in the USA. It was there that Harari became aware of the work of David Leventhal, whose Dance for Parkinson’s Disease program was revolutionizing the interface between dance practitioners and people with specific movement limitations.
“What he is doing is really beautiful,” Harari said.
Then, two years ago, Harari returned to Israel to take up his current position. Now, as an integral part of the Gaga method, he oversees teacher training courses, active classes and all developments in the technique as it rapidly develops and spreads across the globe.
Nine months ago, when COVID-19 crashed into our lives, Gaga innovators quickly adapted live classes to an online platform. The team devised strategies to suit the exercises and flow of the classes, which are usually held in large studios, to the confines of city apartments. At the same time, Harari and his associates saw other ways to extend their experiences with movement limitations to the Internet. Starting next week, Gaga will offer seated classes for anyone who has difficulty standing for extended periods.
“In Gaga, we look at the limitations, that’s the door to our research. We are in constant dialogue with pain, atrophies, stiffness and blockages,” he explained. “I don’t feel the seated class is very different from the regular class. We are bringing awareness to the same things: the flow of energy through the body, the sensitivity and the silliness and joy that movement brings.”
The first Gaga seated class, on December 21, will be taught by Naharin free of charge. Following that, a number of veteran teachers will fill the Gaga seated class schedule.
“We are having weekly meetings with people teaching on the platform. We practice how to teach this way together. We have a few teachers who were teaching seated classes before everything went online. But this, the conversion to online, is really spotlighting the good teaching of Gaga,” Harari said.
“The whole methodology of teaching Gaga is evolving online. In the last few years, we tried to create regular seated classes for people, but it was always in set, steady groups. This is a great opportunity to offer it to anyone who needs and wants it.”
For more information, visit gagapeople.com.


Tags Israel dance COVID-19
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Light at end of tunnel By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader Joint List changes signal chance for unity in Israeli politics - opinion By EMILY SCHRADER
sneh aj 224.88 Joe Biden, Congress will face turbulent, combustible Middle East - opinion By EPHRAIM SNEH
David May It's time to stop the Palestinian sports boycott of Israel - opinion By DAVID MAY
Susan Hattis Rolef 'Yes Netanyahu,' 'No Netanyahu' will dominate Israel's elections - opinion By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF

Most Read

1 Former Israeli space security chief says aliens exist, humanity not ready
NGC 4866, a lenticular galaxy, is shown in this NASA handout provided on July 19, 2013. Situated about 80 million light-years from earth, this image was captured by the Advanced Camera for Surveys, an instrument on the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope
2 Could mRNA COVID-19 vaccines be dangerous in the long-term?
Coronavirus vaccine under development (illustrative)
3 First Pfizer coronavirus vaccines expected to land on Wednesday
A refrigerated truck leaves the Pfizer plant in Puurs, Belgium December 3, 2020.
4 Iran Supreme Leader Khamenei hands power to son due to health – report
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei
5 Could stevia be bad for your health? New study raises red flag
WHY IS sugar addictive?

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by