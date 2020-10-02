The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Gantz and Ashkenazi – the former IDF chiefs who are politically AWOL

Instead of being an alternative to Likud, Blue and White simply serves Netanyahu.

By YAAKOV KATZ  
OCTOBER 2, 2020 16:47
DEFENSE MINISTER and Alternate Prime Minister Benny Gantz speaks to Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi during the weekly cabinet meeting in Jerusalem on May 31. (photo credit: RONEN ZVULUN/REUTERS)
DEFENSE MINISTER and Alternate Prime Minister Benny Gantz speaks to Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi during the weekly cabinet meeting in Jerusalem on May 31.
(photo credit: RONEN ZVULUN/REUTERS)
Missing in action. That is the best way to describe Benny Gantz and Gabi Ashkenazi these days. Two former IDF chiefs of staff who are barely seen or heard.
They haven’t exactly fallen into enemy hands but, besides for the occasional picture, video update or statement, there is very little. Ashkenazi, forget about. He has completely gone underground. Not a word, not a sound. He tweeted something on September 20, then on September 25 and then on the 30th. Seems like he provides transparency in five-day intervals.
Behind the scenes, Blue and White is falling apart. Members of the party no longer understand or remember why they are in the government that has failed at the one mission it had and what was the raison d’etre for why Gantz and Ashkenazi went back on their word and joined a government with Benjamin Netanyahu, the man they had promised never to sit with and had pledged to topple.
The decision of Tourism Minister Asaf Zamir to resign his ministerial post on Friday is just the beginning, these party members claim. More are certain to follow.
Instead of being an alternative to Likud, Blue and White simply serves Netanyahu. Gantz and Ashkenazi have enabled him to remain in power, to stay prime minister, and pass anti-democratic legislation like the law that stops demonstrations even when there is no evidence at all that people contract coronavirus there.
That original decision not only broke up Blue and White but also went against what Gantz had been telling people before and after the election in March – that he did not believe a word Netanyahu said. “Not even half a word,” he would say. But then, he flipped, turning from someone who didn’t believe Netanyahu to someone who signed a deal that the prime minister has consistently violated and refused to implement.
Despite everything, Gantz’s strategy remains the same. He prefers to turn the other cheek for as long as possible with the hope that Netanyahu will let him become prime minister next November.
The thinking is that if he manages to get Netanyahu across the budget deadline in December, he will be locked in for the job next year. That is all that matters to Gantz. Until then, the country can – it pretty much already is – fall by the wayside.
But while Gantz is seen occasionally at IDF events – he went to the delivery of the Iron Dome to the US Army this week – Ashkenazi is completely AWOL. He doesn’t interview, he doesn’t speak publicly and he barely tweets. It seems like he hasn’t internalized that an elected official is not like being IDF chief of staff. He has a democratic obligation to be transparent and speak to the public.
His fellow party members interpret his silence as one of two possibilities. The first is that Ashkenazi doesn’t want to have the coronavirus failure stick to him. If he is not involved and if he doesn’t talk, maybe he can get lucky and slip under the blame game.
The second option is that he is planning – if elections are called – to oust Gantz and grab the helm of Blue and White. By staying quiet, he can always claim that he was opposed to the government and pretend that he didn’t play a role.
The problem for Blue and White is that this is the party that was supposed to be the alternative to Netanyahu. Instead, as of now, it has been swallowed by Netanyahu. Party members are pushing Gantz and Ashkenazi to fight back and again present the public with an alternative even if such moves could lead the government to fall apart.
The announcement on Friday that Gantz has instructed Justice Minister Avi Nissenkorn to start the process of appointing a new attorney general is meant to pick a fight with Netanyahu.
What remains to be seen is whether Gantz is willing to take a crisis like this all the way to a new election at a time when his party is tanking in the polls. Time will tell, but for Blue and White this could be the last chance to survive.


Tags Benjamin Netanyahu Benny Gantz Gabi Ashkenazi Likud Blue and White
