The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

After Mossad report, Gantz calls for investigation into security leaks

"It harms our troops, our security, and the interest of the State of Israel, and I think that there should be a thorough investigation.”

By UDI SHAHAM  
APRIL 12, 2021 17:32
Alternate Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Benny Gantz attends a conference of the Israeli Television News Company in Jerusalem on March 7, 2021. (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH 90)
Alternate Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Benny Gantz attends a conference of the Israeli Television News Company in Jerusalem on March 7, 2021.
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH 90)
Defense Minister Benny Gantz called on Monday for the immediate opening of an investigation to uncover who in Israel has been leaking classified details on Israeli operations to the media. Gantz sent the request to Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit. 
“I am not talking about a specific operation, but I do want to talk about the chatter issue,” Gantz told reporters on Monday. “It is a serious issue and I turned to the Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) and the IDF’s Information Security Department to open an investigation into it. We can’t operate when everyone is babbling. We can't accept these winkings and these ‘Western sources’ stories.
"It harms our troops, our security, and the interest of the State of Israel, and I think that there should be a thorough investigation,” Gantz said. The Defense Ministry later said that Gantz also sent the request to Mandelblit. 
Gantz's call for a probe came a day after "western sources" - widely assumed to be Israeli - were quoted in the media saying that the Mossad was behind the cyberattack at Natanz, which caused extensive damage to Iran’s main uranium enrichment facility. It was a also less than a week after reports that the Israeli Navy was behind an attack against Iran’s IRGC Saviz vessel in the Red Sea.
Asked if the cabinet changed Israel’s policy of ambiguity regarding top-secret operations, Gantz said that “there was no discussion about it. I think that it an irresponsible behavior – and if it comes from personal or political interests, it is even worse.
“I don’t know where it comes from,” he added, “but I know where it is not coming from. I hope that the prime minister has great experience in the diplomatic-security field, and am not belittling it. I think that all other consideration should be pushed away, and I hope that this is what he is doing.”
On Monday Gantz and US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin visited Nevatim Air Force Base – the home of the IAF’s F35 squadrons - and the secretary was briefed by IAF commander Maj.-Gen. Amikam Norkin.
The secretary was presented with new developments, cutting edge technologies and systems, including new innovations on the F35, the Iron Dome missile defense system recently acquired by the United States, the Arrow anti-ballistic missile, the David’s Sling, the Trophy military active protection system, and others.
Gantz later said that the visit should not be taken for granted, and that it illustrated the deep friendship between the two countries. “I have a years-long acquaintance with Secretary Austin, and his visit also shows also the importance of the security relations of the countries, and how the Biden administration sees them.”
The defense minister said that the duo discussed Israel’s strategic challenges, including the JCPOA, the Iranian entrenchment efforts throughout the Middle East, normalization with the Arab countries, the conflict with the Palestinians, the need to strengthen ties with Jordan and Egypt, and Chinese activity in the region.
“We talked about how we see the right nuclear agreement, and the way it should be treated,” Gantz said. “We believe that the old agreement isn’t good enough, and the pressure on Iran should be kept. And that an agreement – without an expiration date and with the proper ability to oversee it – should be reached.
“We found a listening ear, and there’s an American commitment to cooperate, even if we don’t always agree 100% on all different topics,” he added.
Gantz also said that Austin received a presentation on the way Hezbollah and Hamas build their power and their combat doctrine – and that an essential foundation in it is operating from densely populated areas.
“[We talk about] the implications of this topic on the ICC trial,” Gantz said. "The Americans support us on this issue."


Tags Benny Gantz IDF Iran Shin Bet media
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Giving credit to those who helped olim during the coronavirus crisis

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Victoria Coates

The real Iran deal needs to include all the relevant actors

 By VICTORIA COATES, LEN KHODORKOVSKY
Susan Hattis Rolef

Opposition to Bibi isn’t about petty politics - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Salem Alketbi

Dam crisis: Options at hand for Egypt - opinion

 By SALEM ALKETBI
Amotz Asa-El

The onus is on Bennett to undo the divisions Netanyahu caused

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL

Most Read

1

Randi Weingarten has strong words for Jews who say unions are an obstacle

Teachers' submissions for the "Classroom Look in Lockdown" project.
2

Israel notifies US it attacked Iranian ship in Red Sea - report

Iranian-flagged container ship Shahr e Kord is pictured at Haydarpasa port in Istanbul, Turkey December 13, 2019
3

Pfizer halts corona vaccine shipments to Israel after country fails to pay

PRIME MINISTER Benjamin Netanyahu and Health Minister Yuli Edelstein meet a shipment of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines at Ben-Gurion Airport on January 10.
4

‘Mossad behind cyberattack on Iran’s Natanz nuclear facility’

VIEW OF a damaged building after a fire broke out at Iran’s Natanz Nuclear Facility, in Isfahan on July 2.
5

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by