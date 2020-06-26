Gantz: I’ll give equal rights to Palestinians in annexed areas

Alternate Prime Minister Benny Gantz set out his parameters for West Bank annexation on Friday, pledging not to apply Israeli law to territory with large Palestinian population centers and offering equal rights to those Palestinians in territory over which Israel intends to apply sovereignty.Gantz posted on his Facebook page his vision for moving forward toward a peace deal with the Palestinians, based on US President Donald Trump’s peace, which was unveiled in January. “I won’t apply Israeli law in places where there are Palestinians live or where their freedom of movement will be harmed,” said Gantz, who is also the Defense Minister and heads the Blue and White party. “If there are Palestinian residents in areas where Israeli law will be applied, they will be given equal rights."He wrote out his parameters with less than a week left until July 1. This is the earliest date by which, according to the coalition agreement between his party and the Likud, sovereignty can be applied to 30% of the West Bank as long as such a step has US approval.US Ambassador to Israeli David Friedman was in Washington this week holding talks with officials on the parameters for Israeli annexation. This included US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Special UN envoy Jared Kushner, who is a senior advisor to Trump. Friedman returned to Israel without any final decision on annexation. Special Envoy Avi Berkowitz and a member of the joint Israeli-US mapping Committee Scott Leith also arrived in Israel on Friday with Friedman. To date, neither the final details of Israel’s annexation plans nor the map of the territory to be annexed have been made public. The only map published is the one attached to the Trump peace plan when it was unveiled in January.That map gives Israel maximal territorial contiguity in the Jordan Valley and the Northern Dead Sea and provides the Palestinians with maximal contiguity in the West Bank. Effectively Israel will be able to annex 50% of Area C which is under Israeli military and civilian control and where all the settlements are located. Areas A and B of the West Bank, where all the large Palestinian population centers are located would remain under the auspices of the Palestinian Authority and would not be annexed to Israel. At present the 50% of Area C. not annexed to Israel, would remain under Israeli military control for the next four years. Should the Palestinians agree to negotiate within the next four years with Israel under the terms of the Trump plan, that portion of Area C would eventually become part of a Palestinian state. Effectively the plan places West Bank Israelis within sovereign Israel and Palestinians are earmarked to live in a future Palestinian state.Both Netanyahu and Gantz have clarified and underscored this essential principle by noting that the plan does not call for annexing areas with large Palestinian population centers.There are some who hold that once the map is finalized, there are no Palestinians who would be living in sovereign Israel. Others believe that there would still be a small number of Palestinians who live in areas that would be annexed. The question has then arisen as to whether they would be given residency status or Israeli citizenship.In speaking of his parameters for annexation, Gantz was careful not to use the word citizenship and instead left it vague by referring to “equal rights.”