The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Gantz: I’ll give equal rights to Palestinians in annexed areas

“I won’t apply Israeli law in places where there are Palestinians live or where their freedom of movement will be harmed,” said Gantz.

By TOVAH LAZAROFF  
JUNE 26, 2020 20:23
Blue and White leader and Alternate Prime Minister Benny Gantz speaks at a Blue and White faction meeting, May 27, 2020 (photo credit: ELAD MALKA)
Blue and White leader and Alternate Prime Minister Benny Gantz speaks at a Blue and White faction meeting, May 27, 2020
(photo credit: ELAD MALKA)
Alternate Prime Minister Benny Gantz set out his parameters for West Bank annexation on Friday,  pledging not to apply Israeli law to territory with large Palestinian population centers and offering equal rights to those Palestinians in territory over which Israel intends to apply sovereignty.
Gantz posted on his Facebook page his vision for moving forward toward a peace deal with the Palestinians, based on US President Donald Trump’s peace, which was unveiled in January.
“I won’t apply Israeli law in places where there are Palestinians live or where their freedom of movement will be harmed,” said Gantz, who is also the Defense Minister and heads the Blue and White party. “If there are Palestinian residents in areas where Israeli law will be applied, they will be given equal rights."
He wrote out his parameters with less than a week left until July 1. This is the earliest date by which, according to the coalition agreement between his party and the Likud, sovereignty can be applied to 30% of the West Bank as long as such a step has US approval.
US Ambassador to Israeli David Friedman was in Washington this week holding talks with officials on the parameters for Israeli annexation. This included US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Special UN envoy Jared Kushner, who is a senior advisor to Trump.
Friedman returned to Israel without any final decision on annexation. Special Envoy Avi Berkowitz and a member of the joint Israeli-US mapping Committee Scott Leith also arrived in Israel on Friday with Friedman.
To date, neither the final details of Israel’s annexation plans nor the map of the territory to be annexed have been made public.  The only map published is the one attached to the Trump peace plan when it was unveiled in January.
That map gives Israel maximal territorial contiguity in the Jordan Valley and the Northern Dead Sea and provides the Palestinians with maximal contiguity in the West Bank.
Effectively Israel will be able to annex 50% of Area C which is under Israeli military and civilian control and where all the settlements are located.
Areas A and B of the West Bank, where all the large Palestinian population centers are located would remain under the auspices of the Palestinian Authority and would not be annexed to Israel. At present the 50% of Area C. not annexed to Israel, would remain under Israeli military control for the next four years.
Should the Palestinians agree to negotiate within the next four years with Israel under the terms of the Trump plan, that portion of Area C would eventually become part of a Palestinian state.
Effectively the plan places West Bank Israelis within sovereign Israel and Palestinians are earmarked to live in a future Palestinian state.
Both Netanyahu and Gantz have clarified and underscored this essential principle by noting that the plan does not call for annexing areas with large Palestinian population centers.
There are some who hold that once the map is finalized, there are no Palestinians who would be living in sovereign Israel. Others believe that there would still be a small number of Palestinians who live in areas that would be annexed. The question has then arisen as to whether they would be given residency status or Israeli citizenship.
In speaking of his parameters for annexation, Gantz was careful not to use the word citizenship and instead left it vague by referring to “equal rights.”



Tags Benny Gantz West Bank jordan valley Annexation Deal of the century
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Coronavirus sparked a new wave of antisemitism By JPOST EDITORIAL
Ehud Olmert Ehud Olmert to 'Post': There is a heavy price for annexation By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum The link between George Orwell, George Floyd and the Jews – opinion By RUTHIE BLUM
For 'settlers,' annexation feels like making aliyah again – opinion By DAVID BRINN
My Word: Culture, corona and the Banai clan By LIAT COLLINS

Most Read

1 COVID-19 is weakening, could die out without vaccine, specialist claims
An illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), depicts the 2019 Novel Coronavirus
2 People with blood type O more protected against COVID-19 - studies
Blood Test
3 Was the US secretive 'ninja' missile used again in Syria Saturday?
A motorbike burns after an airstrike in this screen grab taken from a social media video said to be taken in Idlib, Syria on July 16, 2019
4 Hadassah doctors crack the cause of fatal corona blood clots
Red blood cells (illustrative)
5 Hundreds of millions of COVID-19 vaccine doses available for 2021 - WHO
Small bottles labeled with a "Vaccine COVID-19" sticker and a medical syringe are seen in this illustration
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by