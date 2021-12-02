The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Israeli News

Gantz, Kohavi join IDF haredi combat soldiers' Hanukkah candle-lighting

The candle-lighting, attended by the defense minister and IDF chief of staff, took place at the haredi battalion's base near the West Bank settlement of Beit El.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: DECEMBER 2, 2021 16:54
The 97th Netzah Yehuda Battalion pose for a picture with Defense Minister Benny Gantz and IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kohavi (photo credit: NETZAH YEHUDA FOUNDATION)
The 97th Netzah Yehuda Battalion pose for a picture with Defense Minister Benny Gantz and IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kohavi
(photo credit: NETZAH YEHUDA FOUNDATION)
IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kohavi and Defense Minister Benny Gantz joined the haredi 97th Netzah Yehuda Battalion's Hanukkah candle-lighting on Wednesday.
The 97th Netzah Yehuda Battalion is the IDF's haredi-only combat battalion, allowing for haredi soldiers to serve their country as combat soldiers in a halachic environment fitting to their religious beliefs.
The candle-lighting, attended by Gantz, Kohavi and several IDF generals, took place at the haredi battalion's base near the West Bank settlement of Beit El. The battalion mainly operates within the West Bank.
Rabbi of the Netzah Yehuda Foundation David Fuchs, who is one of the founders of the haredi battalion, then called Nahal Haredi, addressed the soldiers and guests at the candle-lighting.
In the spirit of Hannukah, rabbi Fuchs praised the haredi combat soldiers, referring to them as "our contemporary Maccabees."
"The Netzah Yehuda Battalion operates with excellence," rabbi Fuchs said.  "They are our contemporary Maccabees, combining a fighting spirit with the unique atmosphere that prevails here among us," he added.
The 97th Netzah Yehuda Battalion's Hanukkah candle-lighting (credit: NETZAH YEHUDA FOUNDATION)The 97th Netzah Yehuda Battalion's Hanukkah candle-lighting (credit: NETZAH YEHUDA FOUNDATION)
The Netzah Yehuda Foundation is an NGO that works along with the IDF and the Defense Ministry to encourage and prepare haredim to enlist in the IDF as combat soldiers.
In their speeches, Gantz and Kohavi both commended the battalion, expressing their pride in haredim who choose to serve in the IDF, despite the risks involved.
Due to the controversial nature of haredim serving in the IDF, some of those who choose to serve face estrangement from their families.
Defense Minister Gantz agreed with rabbi Fuchs' labeling of the haredi battalion as Maccabees, adding that "the combination of their strength and spirit is what empowers Am Yisrael throughout all the generations to stand strong against those who rise against us and to triumph."
In 2019, five Netzah Yehuda soldiers were indicted for severely beating two Palestinian detainees in handcuffs.


Tags Israel Benny Gantz Haredi IDF Hanukkah haredim IDF Soldiers Aviv Kohavi
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Israel must work to rein in Iran's nuclear ambitions - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader

BDS is lying about global attendance at Miss Universe - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef

Is there a danger to democracy - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Vivian Bercovici

Omicron: Israel's COVID-19 cabinet has misplaced priorities - opinion

 By VIVIAN BERCOVICI
Zalman Shoval

Israel's government lacks a 'grand strategy' - opinion

 By ZALMAN SHOVAL
Most Read
1

Large asteroid stronger than nuke heading towards Earth late December

Asteroid (illustrative)
2

Israel bans foreigners from entering country to stop Omicron variant

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett at an emergency cabinet meeting to discuss the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, November 27, 2021.
3

COVID: First signs that vaccine protects against Omicron – health minister

Scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, also known as novel coronavirus
4

Special radiation can kill COVID-19 and polio virus, Israeli study shows

COVID-19 is seen in a blood vessel (Illustrative).
5

Israeli military readying for 'Plan B' if Iran nuclear talks fail

IDF soldiers are seen taking part in military drills in Israel's North to simulate a war with Hezbollah.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by