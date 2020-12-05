The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Benny Gantz says fourth elections are all but certain

Moshe Yaalon announces Telem Party splitting from alliance with Yesh Atid

By JEREMY SHARON  
DECEMBER 5, 2020 21:04
Defense Minister Benny Gantz at the Knesset plenum, Oct. 15, 2020 (photo credit: GIDEON SHARON/KNESSET SPOKESPERSON)
Defense Minister Benny Gantz at the Knesset plenum, Oct. 15, 2020
(photo credit: GIDEON SHARON/KNESSET SPOKESPERSON)
Alternate Prime Minister and Blue and White leader Benny Gantz implied that it was all but certain that the Knesset will shortly be dissolved and new elections called in short order due to the crisis between him and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. 
Speaking on Channel 13 on Saturday night, Gantz blamed Netanyahu of putting his own interests before the country’s, of excluding Blue and White from governmental processes, and acting as if it was a Likud-led coalition and not a unity government. 
“Netanyahu has wasted half a year of public credit. The reason we’re going to elections is because he chose to take us there, when he put his issues before the interests of the country,” said Gantz. 
“The country doesn’t need elections, but Netanyahu has not advanced anything,” he continued, and accused the prime minister of engaging in “manipulation and lies.”
Gantz also ruled out passing a budget for 2020 alone, as Netanyahu is demanding, instead of passing the 2021 budget at the same time as was agreed in the coalition agreement between Likud and Blue and White. 
“Does it sound reasonable to pass a budget for one week?” he demanded, in reference to the fact that there is less than a month left of 2020 and with the economic demands of 2021 already pressing.
If a 2021 budget were passed Netanyahu would no longer have any way of avoiding the prime minister rotation agreement which was supposed to have seen Gantz installed as premier in November next year. 
In response to Gantz, who made similar comments in a separate interview on Channel 12, the Likud Party issued a statement saying “Gantz is in a panic because of his position in the polls, and therefore is giving desperate interviews.”
Also on Saturday night, head of the Telem Party and former Likud MK and defense minister Moshe Yaalon said he is separating his party from its alliance with Yesh Atid and says he intends to run as a separate faction in any upcoming election. 
Yaalon added that if former IDF chief of staff Gadi Eisenkott enters politics he will join his party, although Eisenkott has not confirmed this. 
Yaalon, who has right-wing views but is an implacable opponent of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, initially allied with Benny Gantz’s Israeli Resilience party and then became part of the Blue and White coalition and Gantz and Yesh Atid’s Yair Lapid agreed to team up. 
Speaking to Channel 12 News on Friday, Yaalon said that the separation will take place formally once elections are actually called, as is likely to happen due to the seemingly insurmountable impasse over the state budget. 
“We need a force which speaks to the electorate which doesn’t think this is an issue of right or left but rather a matter of honest and corrupt, and this is what I am aiming for ahead of the elections,” said Yaalon.
He said that in order to break the paradigm of right-wing and left-wing political blocs “It appears that Lapid and I need to run separately.”
Yaalon praised Lapid however, saying he would make “an excellent prime minister” but said that a different political alignment was needed in order to raise the anti-Netanyahu bloc he wishes to create above the 61 MK mark to topple the prime minister.  
The former defense minister also said that he would run with Eisenkott with himself as head of the list and Eisenkott second, saying that the latter understood “the lesson of Benny Gantz,” adding “If he enters [politics] it is clear that he will with me and my party and I will lead. You need to acquire a certain political experience, ministerially, that I have and he does not. He is an excellent man but yes, this is a different field from the military field.”


Tags Benny Gantz Moshe Ya'alon yesh atid Israel Elections Israel Elections 2021
