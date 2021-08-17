Israel will choose the time, place and terms of its response to the rocket attack against Sderot on Monday, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett warned on Tuesday during a tour of the IDF's Gaza Division.

Bennett visited with soldiers together with Defense Minister Benny Gantz, IDF Chief of Staff Lt. -Gen. Aviv Kohavi.OC Southern Command Maj.-Gen. Eliezer Toledano and Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories ( COGAT ) Maj.-Gen. Ghasan Alyan.

"The purpose of this tour was to see that the IDF, Southern Command and the Gaza Division are prepared, and they are," Bennett said. "Our mission is to provide long-term security to the citizens of the south and along the Gazan border. We will act at the time, place and conditions that we see fit."

Gantz said that Israel's interests in Gaza are to achieve quiet.

"Following 'Operation Guardian of the Walls' we announced that the status quo will be, no longer," the defense minister said. "Our only interests regarding the Gaza Strip are quiet , security and the return of our boys," he added in reference to the bodies of Lt. Hadar Goldin and St.-Sgt. Oron Shaul, who are held by Hamas since the 2014 Gaza war alongside two Israeli citizens - Avera Mengistu and Hisham al-Sayed.

PM Naftali Bennett, IDF Chief of Staff Lt. -Gen. Aviv Kohavi and Defense Minister Benny Gantz at a situation assessment tour at the Gaza Division, August 17, 2021 (credit: KOBI GIDEON/GPO)

During the tour, the delegation visited the Gaza border divisions command room, held talks with battalion commanders, and toured a nearby Iron Dome Battery. Bennett praised the operators of the Iron Dome defense system, stressing that Israel is prepared for any event.

On the issue of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip, the Defense Minister said, "We will facilitate humanitarian relief initiatives funded by Qatar and other actors, provided that the money will reach the right places.

"We are not the enemies of the Gazan people. The real enemy is Hamas, which is taking Gaza residents hostage."