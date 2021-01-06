Gantz visits family of Esther Horgen, says Israel should hold territory

Alternate Prime Minister and Defense Minister Benny Gantz visited the family of Esther Horgen, who was murdered last week, in the settlement of Tel Menashe and said that Israel must "continue to hold on to the territory in the beautiful place where you live," according to Israeli media. Gantz visited her home with the head of the Shomron Regional Council Yossi Dagan to offer his condolences to the family, saying the incident was "a great tragedy," The Jerusalem Post's sister publication Maariv reported. While there, Dagan said that "Israel's government should double Tel Menashe [in size]," Maariv reported. Horgen, a woman in her 50s, was found dead last week in the Reihan Forest, close to her home. Israel Police later arrested a man who they suspect murdered her in an alleged terror attack. Horgen's body was found on the side of a path in the forest and showed signs of violence, including to her head. Her family reported her missing in December. She is survived by her husband, Benyamin, and six children. Her youngest child celebrated his bar mitzvah three months ago.
