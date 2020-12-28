The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Israeli police arrest terrorist who murdered Esther Horgan - Watch

The video, taken from the helmet camera of the Yamam officers at the scene, shows the searches carried out by the officers.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
DECEMBER 28, 2020 09:00
Border Police officers arrest terrorist suspected of killing Esther Horgan, Dec. 2020 (Credit: Israel Police)
A new video released by Israel Police on Monday showed how officers in the Yamam (Israel Police National Counter Terrorism Unit) found and arrested the terrorist suspected of murdering Esther Horgan in the the Palestinian village of Tura near Jenin.
The video, taken from the helmet cameras worn by Yamam officers at the scene, shows the searches carried out by the officers and their entry into the suspect's house and his arrest.
Horgen, a woman in her 50s, was found dead last week in the Reihan Forest, close to her home in the settlement of Tal Menashe, while out on a jog.
Horgen’s body was found on the side of a path in the forest and showed signs of violence, including to her head. Her family reported her missing on Sunday. She is survived by her husband, Benyamin, and six children. Her youngest child celebrated his bar mitzvah three months ago.
The suspect in the murder of Horgen was arrested in a joint operation by the Police, the IDF and the Border Police on Thursday.
The suspect is a 40-year-old Palestinian who has had previous involvement in security-related activity. His political affiliation isn’t clear.
On Thursday, at around noon, intelligence units found that the suspect was staying at his mother’s house in the village of Toura, near Jenin.
The Yamam then arrived at the scene and with assistance from intelligence drones, the suspect was located on a rooftop and was later apprehended. He was taken in for questioning by the Shin Bet.
The paratroopers special unit came to the scene after the arrest and detained family members and other suspected accomplices.
Before the attack on Tuesday, the suspect crossed the security barrier in the northern West Bank.
Udi Shaham contributed to this report.


