The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Geely to start selling electric cars in Israel by end of year

The Geometry C will be launched during the fourth quarter of the year after it was found compliant with European Union standards, receiving the WVTA certification recognized by Israel.

By ZEV STUB  
JULY 14, 2021 14:26
Geely to start selling electric cars in Israel by end of year (photo credit: GEOMETRY C (COURTESY))
Geely to start selling electric cars in Israel by end of year
(photo credit: GEOMETRY C (COURTESY))
Chinese automaker Geely is going to enter the Israeli market by the end of the year, bring the first fully electric vehicle to the local market.
The Geometry C will be launched during the fourth quarter of the year after it was found compliant with European Union standards, receiving the WVTA certification recognized by Israel.
The car can travel as far as 460 km on one charge, equivalent to the length of the state of Israel, the longest of any electric vehicle in the country. The price has not been set yet, but in China, prices for different models run from $20,0000 to $28,000.
Israel will be the only Western market where Geely cars will be available, a testament to the company's confidence in the local economy, a spokesperson said.
Interest in electric cars has spiked in Israel since Tesla launched here in February, and other EVs are expected to be marketed locally in the coming years. Reports in the Hebrew press say that American Karma Automotive, which makes luxury electric cars, is also on the way to Israel shortly, to be marketed by Metro Motors. 
The car will be marketed locally by the Union Motors Group. At the beginning of June, a team from Geely visited Israel for a month and a half to meet with Union's sales and service teams as well as potential institutional customers, along with conducting technical tests and training.
The Geely Geometry C is a family crossover vehicle with a 4.43-meter length and a 2.70-meter wheelbase. It will be equipped with an advanced electric motor with a maximum of 204 hp, accelerating to 100 km / h in 6.9 seconds. The fast-charging batteries come with a capacity of 53KW or KW70.
Geely (pronounced Jeely) is the parent company of Volvo, and sells cars under the brands Lotus, Lynk & Co and Proton. The multinational company is owned by Chinese billionaire business magnate Li Shufu and is headquartered in Hangzhou, Zhejiang. The company also manages satellites providing mobility services like Internet of Vehicles and Autonomous Driving functions, and recently launched a satellite project to help environmental agencies identify various types of marine waste and pollution in order to help protect marine life. 


Tags Market electric cars Tesla
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

15 years later, Hezbollah is still a threat to Israel - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Opposition maneuvers represent nadir of Israeli politics - opinion

 By DAVID BRINN

My Word: Presidents and present-day politics

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ruthie Blum

President Isaac Herzog’s grand entrance - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
YEDIDIA Z. STERN

Israel must split attorney-general role to ensure rule of law - opinion

 By YEDIDIA STERN
Most Read
1

Coronavirus: New 'Lambda' variant causes concern for WHO

This undated transmission electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, also known as novel coronavirus, the virus that causes COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S. Virus particles are shown emerging from the surface of cells cultured in the lab. The spikes on the outer edge of the virus parti
2

Haredim, not Arabs or Iran, are the biggest threat to Israel - opinion

A CELEBRATION for 63 haredi men who were released from prison in April 2018. They had been arrested for their failure to show up at the army recruitment office.
3

Pfizer, Israel strike a deal: New COVID vaccines set to arrive August 1

RRIS student, Eitan Ohana originally from LA, receiving his vaccine
4

Fire in ship at Dubai's Jebel Ali port now extinguished -authorities

Aerial view of the Sheikh Zayed Road, following the outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, March 26, 2020.
5

Lavish Second Temple period building found by Western Wall in Jerusalem

Remains of the magnificent 2000-year-old building recently excavated and due to be opened to the public

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by