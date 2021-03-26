The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Going out for Seder? Police give tips on avoiding break-ins over Passover

The list was compiled in part due to the likelihood that many people will be away from their house during the holiday, something which criminals can take advantage of.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
MARCH 26, 2021 14:19
Police are seen checking drivers at a coronavirus checkpoint near Jerusalem's Gan Sacher amid lockdown, on January 12, 2021. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Police are seen checking drivers at a coronavirus checkpoint near Jerusalem's Gan Sacher amid lockdown, on January 12, 2021.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
In an effort to curb property theft throughout the Passover holiday, Israel Police has compiled a list of tips to help lower the chance break-ins.
The list was compiled in part due to the likelihood that many people will be away from their homes during the holiday, something which criminals can take advantage of.
The tips are:
•    Leave a light on inside the house while you are out, and leave on an outdoor light during the night.
•    Do not leave keys in common hiding spots, such as under a rug or in a potted plant.
•    Leave a radio on to simulate the sound of people inside the home, though not loud enough to disturb neighbors
•    In the case of a long term absence, let a close neighbor know so  they'll be able to keep an eye out on the home and call if necessary.
•    Ask a neighbor to pick up any newspapers or letters so they don't pile up, as that could signal that no one is home.
•    Avoid publicizing that you are away from your home. If you choose to share your vacation plans on social media, you should limit the reach of these posts to "friends only." 
The police added that they will continue working to prevent these criminal activities from taking place.
This list of recommendations also came after a 14-year-old broke into a storage unit near a gas station in Meron on March 19.
The teenager was arrested by the police.
After searching the teenager, police found NIS 10,000 in cash, four cellphones, a substance suspected to be a kind of narcotic and a gold ring, according to the police statement.  


