Golan Heights opens up orchards for berry, cherry picking

The Golan Tourism division announced that its berry and cherry picking season is currently underway.During the entire month of June, families are invited to cherry orchards all over the country, particularly in the Galilee and Golan Heights. Now that it’s almost June, cherry and berry trees all over Israel are bathed in bright red and blue, and this weekend is a great time to don your outdoor work clothes and set out for the numerous cherry orchards all over Israel.In the Golan, there are numerous self-picking orchards that are bursting with ripe cherries and berries.Despite the considerable heat, you and your family members will actually be protected for much of the time by the leaves and branches of the cherry trees. If you prefer, you can spend a short amount of time picking cherries, and then continue with a short hike along a stream or a dip in a local natural spring. You can also get a head start by beginning your day early in the morning before temperatures rise.
The cherry picking season is part of this year's Golan Heights Festival currently taking place from May 18 until June 24.Those wishing to experience the harvest this year are urged to visit Golan Tourism's website to find out the exact opening date for each farm's harvest, determined by the ripeness and amount of fruit in the fields.Meital Sharabi contributed to this report.