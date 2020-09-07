The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Government expected to divide NIS 11 billion on Tuesday: Who gets what?

The biggest chunk of money, NIS 3.3 billion, is expected to land in the lap of the Defense branch as it gears up for a possible clash with Hezbollah or Hamas * programs for LGBT youth to be closed.

By HAGAY HACOHEN  
SEPTEMBER 7, 2020 16:11
Finance Minister Israel Katz at a meeting of the Finance Committee, July 20, 2020 (photo credit: ADINA WALLMAN/KNESSET SPOKESWOMAN)
Finance Minister Israel Katz at a meeting of the Finance Committee, July 20, 2020
(photo credit: ADINA WALLMAN/KNESSET SPOKESWOMAN)
The government is expected to meet on Tuesday and decide how to distribute NIS 11 billion, which was not included in the current budget. The money is intended to address various national needs as the country started the educational year a week ago and is dealing with ever-increasing numbers of COVID-19 patients, tensions in the North and South, and a turbulent political system.  
Finance Minister Israel Katz said that over a quarter of the money, NIS 3.3 billion, will be transferred to the Defense Ministry and the IDF to cover the construction of an underground barrier between Gaza and Israel (NIS 600 million), fund a possible clash with Hezbollah up north or Hamas down south (NIS 2 Billion) and allow the ministry to acquire items and goods it deems to be necessary (NIS 700 million).  
Religious schools, or yeshivot, maintained by the ultra-orthodox community (haredim) are expected to gain NIS 400 million. This is necessary because without a new budget being passed, they lack funding to remain open.
The possible closure of the higher world of Torah learning due to political inability to pass the budget would lead to an uproar, since it is a core value among the haredim. It appears that both haredi MKs and others in the Likud-led coalition are eager to prevent that possibility.  
One billion NIS will be earmarked to increase the benefits currently given to the disabled, The Marker reported, with the remaining NIS 5.3 billion to be used to pay debts the government currently has to suppliers who couldn’t be paid until a budget is passed and to the Education Ministry. In response to a question from The Jerusalem Post on Monday, the ministry said that the sum they are meant to get “is still unknown.”  
The NIS 3.3 billion defense allocation won’t cover all the requests of the IDF, since Defense Minister Benny Gantz is expected to ask for an extra NIS 1.1 billion to cover the pensions of IDF veterans. The money, which offers pension for years during which those IDF veteran didn’t serve in the army, is also known as the IDF Chief of Staff’s “increased sums,” and their legality had been challenged in the past.  
A variety of supplementary educational programs are set to be closed due to lack of funds. Among them are a program for LGBT teens living outside central Israel, plans to help Ethiopian youth and plans to aid autistic adults and teens.
“Money is given to the defense branch, which already enjoys NIS 11 billion,” KAN reported on Sunday, “and no money is given to those who are unable to shout and bang on tables to get it.”  
In a widely reported slip of the tongue, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in 2019 that “I am the navigator of this Titanic.”
While Netanyahu meant to present himself as a skilled captain who can lead the nation through dangerous water, the analogy was quickly harpooned because the Titanic sank in 1912 after it hit icebergs, and no amount of skilled navigation could have saved her at that point.
After Netanyahu said that “we shouldn’t be afraid to take loans,” the Finance Ministry released on Sunday its findings that the national deficit is now NIS 87.5 billion, the largest debt in the country’s history. In addition, NIS 14.5 billion meant to be used for various state-aid programs to help those badly hit because of COVID-19 poverty was never used.
In his public resignation letter, former budget chief Shaul Meridor warned that Katz is using such unclaimed funds to boost his budget presentations for other projects, which Katz denied as “lies.”


Tags Israel Budget education finance
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Why are police idle against violence, COVID-19 violations in Arab sector? By JPOST EDITORIAL
There are 1,000 dead from coronavirus – it is time we see their faces By YAAKOV KATZ
Ehud Olmert Ehud Olmert to 'Post': Israel's divisions have reached near-violent levels By EHUD OLMERT
My Word: Between Amazon’s Halo, Abu Dhabi and the Tour de France By LIAT COLLINS
Ruthie Blum A Kobe Bryant fan and the concept of ‘kavanah’ – opinion By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Davidic dynasty symbol found in Jerusalem: Once in a lifetime discovery
The symbol of the Davidic dynasty
2 Drone drops hundreds of bags of cannabis in Tel Aviv
A drone drops hundreds of bags of grass in the skies of Tel Aviv
3 Israeli plane headed to UAE equipped with system to protect from missiles
El Al plane equipped with Elbit's Directed IR Countermeasures
4 UAE restaurant blasts kill three, injure several
The spectacular Abu Dhabi skyline
5 Netanyahu: Palestinians no longer have a veto on peace
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, US president special adviser Jared Kushner, and Special Assistant to the US president Avi Berkowitz

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by