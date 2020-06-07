The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Government proposes new plan to bail out El Al

According to the Finance Ministry plan received by El Al management, the government is willing to offer a $250 million loan to the Israeli flag carrier.

By EYTAN HALON  
JUNE 7, 2020 13:59
An Israeli flag is seen on the first of Israel's El Al Airlines order of 16 Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner jets, as it lands at Ben Gurion International Airport, near Tel Aviv (photo credit: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN)
The Finance Ministry proposed a new plan to bailout of struggling Israeli airline El Al on Sunday, combining a government-secured loan and a major share offering by the carrier to ensure its future.
According to the revised proposal received by El Al management, the government is willing to offer a $250 million loan to the Israeli flag carrier. In addition, El Al will issue shares worth $150m., backed a government guarantee to purchase any shares that are left unsold.
The plan represents a significant shift in strategy following months of unsuccessful negotiations between El Al and the Finance Ministry for a $400m. government-backed loan to bail out the coronavirus-battered company.
Should the bailout plan proceed in its latest form, it will require approval by the airline, government and the Knesset's Finance Committee. In addition, the plan is subject to severe cost-cutting measures and layoffs expected to affect 2,000 workers, approximately one-third of the airline’s workforce. The cuts will require the approval of El Al’s workers union.
In a statement to the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange, El Al said it would evaluate the new bail out proposal, and also examine whether efforts to secure the previously-negotiated plan had been exhausted.
"There is no certainty that one plan or another will be agreed, or that the conditions attached will be possible to achieve," the airline said.


