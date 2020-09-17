Gov't approves High Holy Day regulations - lockdown starts Friday

> All customer-facing businesses - closed

- This includes retail, culture, leisure and tourist attractions (including swimming pools, gyms and restaurants)

- Businesses that are not customer-facing may open and operate as usual. Deliveries will also operate as usual

> Restaurants - delivery only

> Travel - Limited to 500 meters from home. This excludes:

- Those working outside their home and soldiers going to and from their base

- Travel to buy medicine, food and essential products and services

- Travel to receive medical care and essential social services

- Travel to donate blood

- Participation in a circumcision or funeral

- Travel to visit victims of the Yom Kippur War who were family members of those traveling

- Permitted educational institutions

- Visits by people with disabilities with their family members

- Women who need to immerse in the mikvah

- Cantor and his family who have received permission to lead prayer services

- To bring a minor to the home of an ex-spouse

- Essential care for an animal

- Travel to the Knesset

- Participation in a protest

- Arrival to a legal hearing

- Aid for a person in need

- Travel to the airport within eight hours of a flight

- Travel from one residence to another for the same person, including to quarantine, from an educational or medical institution to a residence or moving from one apartment to another

> Education system - closed Except special education and programs for youth-at-risk > Gatherings - up to 10 people inside, 20 people outside - Restrictions on gatherings will be slightly different on the High Holy Days. More details can be found here > Essential services will remain open This includes grocery stores, pharmacies, and establishments that sell hygienic products, hardware, communication and medical devices, as well as opticians > Anyone who breaks the lockdown regulations will face a fine of up to NIS 14,400 > From Wednesday, September 23, to Thursday, October 1, the four species for lulav and etrog and supplies for Sukkot and the Kaparot ritual will be considered "essential" and will have the same permissions as essential services and products. - Sports or exercise by oneself or with those living with them

The regulations will not be submitted for discussion by the Constitution, Law and Justice Committee.Here are the regulations:Please check back throughout the day for any updates