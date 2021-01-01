The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Gov't approves Shabtai for police chief, Perry for prisons service

Earlier today, Public Security Minister Amir Ohana asked for their appointments to be approved, in a phone call with a ministerial committee.

By SARAH BEN-NUN  
JANUARY 1, 2021 14:27
Israeli Minister of Public Security Amir Ohana and Acting Israeli Police Chief Motti Cohen, during a visit at the Corona National Enforcement Administration, in Tel Aviv, on December 01, 2020. (photo credit: MIRIAM ALSTER)
Israeli Minister of Public Security Amir Ohana and Acting Israeli Police Chief Motti Cohen, during a visit at the Corona National Enforcement Administration, in Tel Aviv, on December 01, 2020.
(photo credit: MIRIAM ALSTER)
Kobi Shabtai has been approved by the Israeli government as chief of Israel Police on Friday. Additionally, Katy Perry has been approved to head the Israel Prisons Service, the Public Security Ministry stated.
These positions are meant to be permanent. The appointment officially begins on Friday, and will last until June 30, or until the appointment is made permanent, whichever comes sooner.
Earlier today, Public Security Minister Amir Ohana asked for their appointments to be approved, in a phone call with a ministerial committee.
"Since I became [Public Security] Minister over six months ago, I worked hard to find the right people to lead these two government bodies," Ohana said on the call.
"Shabtai carries with him 30 years of experience in the police in a variety of positions," he iterated. "He has, in multiple instances, put his own life at risk, even injuring himself, to carry out his job fully."
Shabtai joined the Border Police in 1991 and served, among other roles, in an undercover unit in Gaza.
Perry as well, he added, has three decades worth of experiences in different positions. "She has shown," he said, "time and again, her intiative, courage and incredible ability to balance the different government bodies under her care."
The Advisory Committee for the Appointment of Senior Civil Service Officials (the Goldberg Committee) approved the nominees on Wednesday already.
Ohana nominated Shabtai and Perry for their positions earlier this month after the High Court of Justice ordered the government to act promptly to appoint a new permanent police chief.


