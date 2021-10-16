New water-focused exhibition shines light on climate crisis

Meditech and the Holon Digital Art Center are launching a group exhibition focusing on water, titled Water Affair.

The climate crisis and the fear of rising sea levels, on the one hand, and the disappearance of drinking water, on the other hand, have given birth to the exhibition that presents water within a fluid network – as a source of life, as a consumer product, as memory and myth, as a cause of conflict and as creating the potential for cooperation.

The exhibition will feature video works, installations, ink prints and sculptures by Israeli and international artists that produce a diverse picture of man’s dependence and exploitation of nature and how these relations radiate to social, economic and political forces.

The exhibition takes place as part of an ongoing collaboration with the Goethe-Institut . It is also part of a broader regional project on an artist-interactive basis and as an interactive atlas about water around the Mediterranean.

The exhibition will open to the general public on Saturday, October 23 at 8:00 p.m.

Floating ice as seen during the expedition of the The Greenpeace's Arctic Sunrise ship at the Arctic Ocean, September 14, 2020. (credit: REUTERS / NATALIE THOMAS)

Free admission in accordance with green pass restrictions.