Graves of Rabbi Elazar Abuhatzeira, others desecrated

"I acted immediately and passed the documentation to the police commander in charge of the Mount of Olives. It is important to note that due to the place being well lit, cameras immediately captured the mentally ill person who desecrated the place," he continued. The most notable of the graves that were desecrated belonged to Abuhatzeira, a noted Sephardi rabbi and kabbalist, who was the grandson of the famous Moroccan-Israeli kabbalist and Sephardi spiritual leader Israel Abuhatzeira, also known as the Baba Sali. After he moved to Israel from Morocco in the 1960s, Abuhatzeira soon moved to Beersheba. where he operated a yeshiva. He was known for his particular form of dress, wearing a hooded cloak allegedly to avoid seeing immodestly dressed women. He also made a name for himself for granting spiritual advice to noted political and business figures. Abuhatzeira died in 2011 at the age of 62

when he was stabbed to death during a private audience by a man who was supposedly dissatisfied with marital advice he received from the rabbi. The killer, 42-year-old Asher Dahan, was later sent for psychiatric examination by the court.



"It is shocking to think that a mentally ill man murdered Rabbi Elazar, and now another mentally ill man desecrated his grave."

In response to the desecration of the graves, the immediate action that should take place is to increase security at the site," Busso said in a statement.