The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Gravestone set on previously desecrated ancient Maccabean burial site

The burial site, near Jericho, was desecrated last year when grave robbers dug into the site leaving human bones scattered and in the open.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
DECEMBER 19, 2020 08:55
The Hasmonean burial caves that were reportedly looted by local Arabs from Jericho. (photo credit: YEDIDYA NEEMAN)
The Hasmonean burial caves that were reportedly looted by local Arabs from Jericho.
(photo credit: YEDIDYA NEEMAN)
A gravestone was set on a desecrated and restored Maccabean burial site in a ceremony on Monday, the fifth night of Hanukkah, the Regavim NGO announced on Facebook.
The ceremony was attended by Religious Services Minister Ya’akov Avitan who posted pictures from the ceremony on Facebook. "I would like to especially thank the head of the Binyamin Regional Council Israel Gantz and all who helped with this holy work," said Avitan.

 

אחיי ורעיי, הֲתִחְיֶינָה הָעֲצָמוֹת הָאֵלֶּה השתתפתי היום בהקמת מצבה מיוחדת לעצמות יהודים מתקופת בית שני המיוחסים לתקופת...
Posted by ‎הרב יעקב אביטן‎ on Monday, 14 December 2020
The burial site, near Jericho, was desecrated last year when grave robbers dug into the site leaving human bones scattered and in the open, according to Regavim. The site was robbed after local construction left it exposed and after hikers happen on the looted site, it was restored last year.
The burial site from the time of the Second Temple, according to Regavim.
Regavim is a Zionist movement founded in order to lead the setting of a Jewish, Zionist agenda for Israel on the topic of land, according to the organization's website. The NGO seeks to guard the land of the Jewish people and its "natural treasures and views of the land of Israel and to prevent the take over by foreign elements of these resources."



Tags Zionism archaeology religion archeology
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Turkey finally faces the consequences of its actions By JPOST EDITORIAL
After peace abroad, Israel needs peace at home - opinion By YAAKOV KATZ
My Word: Unmasking the word of the year By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Key to changing next Israeli government: Communication with haredim By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum The welcome extradition of Malka Leifer - opinion By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Former Israeli space security chief says aliens exist, humanity not ready
NGC 4866, a lenticular galaxy, is shown in this NASA handout provided on July 19, 2013. Situated about 80 million light-years from earth, this image was captured by the Advanced Camera for Surveys, an instrument on the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope
2 Could mRNA COVID-19 vaccines be dangerous in the long-term?
Coronavirus vaccine under development (illustrative)
3 Cats recover from COVID-19 very quickly, scientists want to find out why
Cats can recover from COVID-19 faster than humans. What is their secret?
4 Turkish media vows to take over Tel Aviv, calls opposition ‘terrorists’
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan attends a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Black sea resort of Sochi, Russia, 22 October 2019
5 Morocco, Israel normalize ties as US recognizes Western Sahara
Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu, US President Donald Trump and Morocco King Mohammed VI

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
Kabbalah
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by