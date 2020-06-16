The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Greek PM's wife, son make official visit to Western Wall

This is the fist official to the site since the coronavirus outbreak began.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JUNE 16, 2020 14:43
Maria Grabowski, wife of Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakisis, is seen visiting the Western Wall in Jerusalem's Old City. (photo credit: THE WESTERN WALL HERITAGE FOUNDATION)
Maria Grabowski, wife of Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakisis, is seen visiting the Western Wall in Jerusalem's Old City.
(photo credit: THE WESTERN WALL HERITAGE FOUNDATION)
The Western Wall saw its first official visit since the coronavirus outbreak began when Maria Grabowski and Konstantinos Mitsotakis, the wife and son of Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakisis, came on Tuesday to visit the site and pray.
Mitsotakisis and his family arrived in Israel as part of an official trip to negotiate tourism between Greece and Israel as restrictions may start to ease.
Since the coronavirus outbreak began, many restrictions were placed on areas of communal prayer, such as the Western Wall, the holiest site in Judaism.
However, as restrictions have started to be lifted, more people have been allowed to come to the site, although several restrictions are still in place.


