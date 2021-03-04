The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Greenpeace: Iran eco-terror allegation 'reeks of election propaganda'

Greenpeace: Practice of turning off vessel's tracking systems is commonly done by Iranian vessels to avoid detection for violating trade embargo with Syria

By IDAN ZONSHINE  
MARCH 4, 2021 17:36
Satellite imaging tracks the known movements of the Iranian Romina tanker before the oil spill which caused Israel's ecological disaster. (photo credit: GREENPEACE)
Satellite imaging tracks the known movements of the Iranian Romina tanker before the oil spill which caused Israel's ecological disaster.
(photo credit: GREENPEACE)
Greenpeace Israel on Thursday released a statement on Thursday in which they dismissed Environmental Protection Minister Gila Gamliel's recent claim that Iranian "eco-terrorism" was the cause of Israel's recent ecological disaster, claiming that it is irresponsible, lacks concrete evidence and "reeks of election propaganda."
While Greenpeace said that the Libyan oil tanker "Emerald" could very well be responsible for the spill, and that it could even be an act of terror, the organization said that not enough evidence has been gathered to determine either, adding that making such a determination at this point without having sufficient evidence is irresponsible.
"Gamliel's accusation that the tar crime on the shores of Israel is an 'act of terrorism by Iran' is scandalous and lacks a factual basis at this stage." The statment said. 
They added that her accusation takes focus away from a more pressing environmental problem, saying "the Minister underestimates the well-known and widespread phenomenon of destructive sea pollution from oil spills by ships." 
"The minister's conduct on the issue reeks of election propaganda and an attempt to amass political capital at the expense of this severe ecological disaster while harming Israel's credibility on the international stage and in particular the credibility of the Ministry of Environmental Protection."
After the MEP made a request at the beginning of the investigation into the "tar disaster" to impose an embargo on its details, Greenpeace Israel, in collaboration with the investigation unit of Greenpeace Germany and the Greenpeace International Mapping Unit, began an independent investigation into the ecological crime.
They did so in order to prevent a potential government cover-up of the case and make sure that there is reliable public information on the subject being published on behalf of an independent body with extensive experience in such events.
According to the organization, while the Emerald's guilt was reportedly determined by a process of elimination, the only surefire way to know if the Emerald was indeed the offending tanker is through chemical tests comparing tar samples from Israel's beaches with oil samples from the tanker.
The MEP said that for obvious reasons, Israeli state officials were not allowed to go to Iran and obtain samples from the tanker. However, they said that they agreed with Gamliel's allegation, adding that the evidence they have acquired, though circumstantial, is still solid.
In addition, Greenpeace explained that Iranian oil tankers routinely violate trade embargoes on Iran and Syria to smuggle oil into Syria through the Suez Canal. The organization said that the practice of turning off a vessel's tracking systems is also commonly done such vessels, to avoid detection for violating the embargo. 
The practice is so common in fact, that between August of 2018 and July of 2019, Syria received around 17 million barrels of crude oil from Iran this way.
Greenpeace's independent investigation revealed that besides the Emerald, another suspicious oil tanker was spotted in the Mediterranian on February 5, having turned off its tracking system after crossing the Suez canal in early January. 
The "Romina," which carries the flag of Iran and is run by a Lebanon-based company, has been flagged before by US authorities for violating the trade embargo with Syria, and was spotted near Israel's shores in November of last year. It is not known where the Romina sailed between the dates of January 9 and February 4.
Oil spills at sea are more common than they seem, since most oil dumped at sea doesn't make it to the shores. Experts have theorized that the ecological disaster was likely made significantly worse due to a powerful storm that hit Israel, during which tar began showing up along the country's coastline.
Greenpeace said that the ecological disaster is criminal, whether it was due to a technical issue or due to international conflicts, since even if it were due to a technical issue, the lack of reporting prevented authorities from trying to minimize the damage beforehand. 
The statement said that Gamliel wasn't focusing on the actual issues, adding that "the real problem here is the dire lack of regulation in the field of production and transportation of fossil fuels and the Mediterranean is quickly becoming the garbage can of the oil and gas industry."
Both the Mossad and the IDF said on Thursday that they were blindsided by Gamliel's accusation, adding that they could not confirm the veracity of Gamliel’s claims and that neither the IDF nor the Mossad had been part of the investigation upon which the minister based her allegations.


Tags Iran Libya Syria beach environment ecology oil suez canal Iran Syria arms trade Gila Gamliel greenpeace tanker
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

UTJ must apologize for deplorable attack ad on Reform Jews

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gershon Baskin

Israelis, Palestinians need a reset in relations - opinion

 By GERSHON BASKIN
Efraim Inbar

Is Israel on collision course with Biden administration? - opinion

 By EFRAIM INBAR
Bernard-Henri Lévy

How Turkey's Erdogan conned ‘The New York Times’ - opinion

 By BERNARD-HENRI LÉVY, THOMAS S. KAPLAN
Emily Schrader

Our government cares only about its own power - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

Coronavirus: Can a vaccinated person still spread COVID?

PEOPLE WAIT to receive their COVID-19 vaccine injections outside a mobile Magen David Station at the Mahaneh Yehuda market in Jerusalem, on Monday.
3

US airstrikes on Iran-backed militias in Syria kill at least one fighter

Smoke rises after an U.S. airstrike, while the Iraqi army pushes into Topzawa village during the operation against Islamic State militants near Bashiqa, near Mosul, Iraq October 24, 2016.
4

Does marijuana help sick recover from coronavirus?

A woman smokes during an event marking Israel's government's approval of a new policy to decriminalize personal marijuana use in Tel Aviv, Israel February 4, 2017
5

Coronavirus: Gov’t approves reopening of Israel’s skies

El Al Israel Airlines planes are seen on the tarmac at Ben Gurion International airport in Lod, near Tel Aviv, Israel March 10, 2020.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by