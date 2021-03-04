Greenpeace: Iran eco-terror allegation 'reeks of election propaganda'

Greenpeace Israel on Thursday released a statement on Thursday in which they dismissed Environmental Protection Minister Gila Gamliel's recent claim that Iranian " eco-terrorism " was the cause of Israel's recent ecological disaster, claiming that it is irresponsible , lacks concrete evidence and "reeks of election propaganda."

While Greenpeace said that the Libyan oil tanker "Emerald" could very well be responsible for the spill, and that it could even be an act of terror, the organization said that not enough evidence has been gathered to determine either, adding that making such a determination at this point without having sufficient evidence is irresponsible.

"Gamliel's accusation that the tar crime on the shores of Israel is an 'act of terrorism by Iran' is scandalous and lacks a factual basis at this stage." The statment said.

They added that her accusation takes focus away from a more pressing environmental problem, saying "the Minister underestimates the well-known and widespread phenomenon of destructive sea pollution from oil spills by ships."

"The minister's conduct on the issue reeks of election propaganda and an attempt to amass political capital at the expense of this severe ecological disaster while harming Israel's credibility on the international stage and in particular the credibility of the Ministry of Environmental Protection."

After the MEP made a request at the beginning of the investigation into the "tar disaster" to impose an embargo on its details, Greenpeace Israel, in collaboration with the investigation unit of Greenpeace Germany and the Greenpeace International Mapping Unit, began an independent investigation into the ecological crime.

They did so in order to prevent a potential government cover-up of the case and make sure that there is reliable public information on the subject being published on behalf of an independent body with extensive experience in such events.

The MEP said that for obvious reasons, Israeli state officials were not allowed to go to Iran and obtain samples from the tanker. However, they said that they agreed with Gamliel's allegation, adding that the evidence they have acquired, though circumstantial, is still solid. According to the organization, while the Emerald's guilt was reportedly determined by a process of elimination, the only surefire way to know if the Emerald was indeed the offending tanker is through chemical tests comparing tar samples from Israel's beaches with oil samples from the tanker.

In addition, Greenpeace explained that Iranian oil tankers routinely violate trade embargoes on Iran and Syria to smuggle oil into Syria through the Suez Canal. The organization said that the practice of turning off a vessel's tracking systems is also commonly done such vessels, to avoid detection for violating the embargo.

The practice is so common in fact, that between August of 2018 and July of 2019, Syria received around 17 million barrels of crude oil from Iran this way.

Greenpeace's independent investigation revealed that besides the Emerald, another suspicious oil tanker was spotted in the Mediterranian on February 5, having turned off its tracking system after crossing the Suez canal in early January.

The "Romina," which carries the flag of Iran and is run by a Lebanon-based company, has been flagged before by US authorities for violating the trade embargo with Syria, and was spotted near Israel's shores in November of last year. It is not known where the Romina sailed between the dates of January 9 and February 4.

Oil spills at sea are more common than they seem, since most oil dumped at sea doesn't make it to the shores. Experts have theorized that the ecological disaster was likely made significantly worse due to a powerful storm that hit Israel, during which tar began showing up along the country's coastline.

Greenpeace said that the ecological disaster is criminal, whether it was due to a technical issue or due to international conflicts, since even if it were due to a technical issue, the lack of reporting prevented authorities from trying to minimize the damage beforehand.