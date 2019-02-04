The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Gush Dan office occupancy rates continue climb

Despite the increase in skyscrapers in Gush Dan, office occupancy is still rising, with Tel Aviv at 94%, Ramat Gan 93%, and Herzliya 92%, according to a study by CBRE Israel.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
FEBRUARY 4, 2019 22:40
THE TEL AVIV skyline (photo credit: REUTERS)
THE TEL AVIV skyline
(photo credit: REUTERS)
Despite the increase in skyscrapers in Gush Dan, office occupancy is still rising, with Tel Aviv at 94%, Ramat Gan 93%, and Herzliya 92%, according to a study by CBRE Israel.
“The office leasing market is enjoying economic growth, in particular in the field of hi-tech and technology,” said Jacky Mukmel, CBRE Israel chairman, at the 2019 Nadlan City Conference in Eilat, where 3,600 participants attended scores of panels, business meetings and dialogues.
Mukmel noted that in the first three quarters of 2019, there was a 6% increase in rents for offices in Tel Aviv, with rents peaking at NIS 102 per sq. m.
Herzliya saw rent as high as NIS 86 per sq. m., Ramat Gan NIS 82 NIS and in fourth place in 2019, was Jerusalem, at NIS 67 per sq.m. per month.
CBRE’s study found that the average return for offices in this quarter was down to 6.75% compared to the average return in 2018, which was 7.2%.
Mukmel said that CBRE Israel found that in commercial real estate in the third quarter of 2019 there was a decline in retail leases, with more commercial centers expanding their entertainment and restaurant complexes, children’s play areas and cinemas.
As well, new brands from abroad continued to enter the local market, with Desigual, Foot Locker, Under Armor, Decathlon, Urban Outfitters, Daiso, Miniso and Anthropologie being some of the latest.
CBRE Israel expects this trend to continue in the year to come.


Tags house prices in israel housing prices housing in israel
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Justice delayed long enough in World Vision Hamas case

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef

Election blues: What is in store this time around?

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Aliza Lavie

Women are a majority in the public, a minority in the Knesset - opinion

 By ALIZA LAVIE
TAMIR GILAT: Goals, Giving and Gratitude.

Cancer, 10 years later: I am not the story of my life - opinion

 By TAMIR GILAT
Amotz Asa-El

George Shultz, Shlomo Hillel: A tale of unsung heroes

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL

Most Read

1

Iran cleric: People who are vaccinated for COVID have ‘become homosexuals’

An Iranian policeman takes out his gun ahead of a hanging.
2

US threatens to ban Israeli planes landing in America - report

The A330-900neo plane
3

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
4

Tel Aviv hospital cures 29 of 30 COVID-19 patients in days, it says

A patient is administered Prof. Nadir Arber’s EXO-CD24 COVID-19 treatment
5

Iran's use of ‘electric shocks’ on gay children is torture, says UN report

A prison guard stands along a corridor in Tehran's Evin prison June 13, 2006.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by