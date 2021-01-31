Hadassah fights to attain specialized masks developed by hospital

Hadassah University Medical Center in Jerusalem has been fighting to get specialized antiviral and antibacterial masks jointly developed by Hadassah, the Israel Biological Institute in Ness Ziona and the Israeli company Tera Novel.
"There is a big battle between medical staff here in the emergency rooms and in the coronavirus wards for this mask," said Prof. Zeev Rothstein, director-general of Hadassah University Medical Center in Jerusalem. "The mask we developed is very light, comfortable to breathe in and is coated on the outer layer with a spray of active organic material, developed by the Biological Institute, which is bactericidal, including against the coronavirus.”
Rothstein added that the inside of the mask has a pleasant smell, allowing users and medical staff to wear them for long hours.
The current price per unit for a package of 25 masks runs at about NIS 40.
