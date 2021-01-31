Hadassah fights to attain specialized masks developed by hospital

Hadassah University Medical Center in Jerusalem has been fighting to get specialized antiviral and antibacterial masks jointly developed by Hadassah , the Israel Biological Institute in Ness Ziona and the Israeli company Tera Novel.

"There is a big battle between medical staff here in the emergency rooms and in the coronavirus wards for this mask," said Prof. Zeev Rothstein, director-general of Hadassah University Medical Center in Jerusalem. "The mask we developed is very light, comfortable to breathe in and is coated on the outer layer with a spray of active organic material, developed by the Biological Institute, which is bactericidal, including against the coronavirus.”

Rothstein added that the inside of the mask has a pleasant smell, allowing users and medical staff to wear them for long hours.

The current price per unit for a package of 25 masks runs at about NIS 40.

