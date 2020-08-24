The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Haredi school year opens amidst coronavirus concerns

The Education Ministry has also laid out a closure and reopening plan in case of an increase in coronavirus infections, and it will continue to monitor the amount of patients in each school.

By OMRI RON  
AUGUST 24, 2020 10:04
A HAREDI child reads from the Bible during a reading class at the Kehilot Ya’acov Torah School for boys in Jerusalem in 2010 (photo credit: RONEN ZVULUN / REUTERS)
A HAREDI child reads from the Bible during a reading class at the Kehilot Ya’acov Torah School for boys in Jerusalem in 2010
(photo credit: RONEN ZVULUN / REUTERS)
The haredi (ultra-Orthodox) school year opened on Monday morning, and will present new challenges for the sector as it has to deal with the coronavirus pandemic.
To that end, the decision was made to follow two main guiding principles: Flexibility and consistency, all while adapting things for the needs to the haredi sector. This includes a budget of NIS 1.2 billion was made for purchasing 70,000 cellphones which are to be given to students. These phones will include a limited mobile plan suited to studying in haredi schools. Protective equipment, as well as hygiene materials will be provided to the school staff.
The Education Ministry has also laid out a closure and reopening plan in case of an increase in coronavirus infections, and it will continue to monitor the amount of patients in each school throughout the year to maintain a consistent view of the coronavirus situation in these schools.
The main focus of this plan is to allow for a consistent learning experience throughout the year, with different learning programs for different age groups, as to allow for a stable phone connection to the class to all students at all times, As well as using printed materials to help those studying at home, per-recorded lessons sent as audio files to students and expanding infrastructure to better facilitate learning.
Online learning will also be expanded upon with a site in which all study materials can be found and downloaded, as well as prerecorded classes which will be sent out to students as audio and video files. Direct online learning using Zoom or WhatsApp will apply to roughly 10% of haredi schools.
"All the children of Israel are my concern, with all that entails. The most important thing at the moment is the health of the students which will affect them and their families," said Education Minister Yoav Gallant. "The study of the Torah has held together the Jewish people for 2000 years - we are and always have been, the people of the book. There is a great importance to school, it presents stability and confidence to students and their parents as well as the entirety of the Israeli public."
"The haredi school year has opened as it has every year, in keeping with the coronavirus guidelines and with full preparation to anything that involves the coronavirus," said the deputy education minister, Meir Porush. "Education Minister Gallant has struggled so that the school year could open on time, getting a budget ready for all the haredi institutions with great care, including some which had not received one before in these magnitudes. This new budget will help recruit tutors, sanitary equipment to protect against the coronavirus and thousands of 'kosher' mobile phones to allow learning from afar. These projects are added to other actions taken for the good of the children of Israel now entering the new school year,"
"We're working around the clock to assure that every child, will start the school year as planned. We have studied that issues that plagued the haredi education system during the first wave, and are working to remedy them during this school year," said Amit Adri, the Education Ministry director-general. "To that end, we will incorporate various learning tools adjusted for the special needs of the haredi sector and will ensure to create safe working environments for them using the means at our disposal. We work to consistently monitor the infection situation at all times and will act accordingly with the data. I wish the students and staff a very meaningful and productive school year,"
Some 235,000 students will begin the school year on Monday, with 235,000 more female students and kindergarten children joining them on September 1. In total, about 470,000 students will study in haredi schools this year - 120,000 in pre-schools, 245,000 in elementary schools, 95,000 in middle schools and high schools and 10,000 in special education.  


Tags Haredi school Coronavirus COVID-19
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Cops gone wild: Protesters stay calm as police lose control at Balfour By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gershon Baskin To end the occupation, Palestinians need the moral high ground – opinion By GERSHON BASKIN
Hillel Fuld Hillel's Tech Corner: Tempdrop helps women track fertility while asleep By HILLEL FULD
The real reason Netanyahu kept Gantz in the dark on UAE deal By YAAKOV KATZ
Ruthie Blum Who's afraid of a fourth round of elections? – opinion By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Police arrest 2 more suspects in gang-rape of 16-year-old in Eilat
Israelis demonstrate against sexual violence after the rape of a 16-year-old girl in Eilat last week, Jerusalem, August 23, 2020
2 Surgical precision - The story behind Israel's targeted killings
‘EACH FLOOR had two apartments and each apartment had three rooms’: The home of Islamic Jihad commander Baha Abu al-Ata after it was hit by the Israeli strike that killed him, in Gaza City on November 12, 2019
3 Netanyahu: Rape of 16-year-old by 30 men is crime against humanity
A hotel is seen against a backdrop of mountains in the Red Sea resort of Eilat [Illustrative]
4 Five countries that could be next to make peace with Israel
Flags of Arab League member countries on display at Beirut's Phoenicia Hotel, Lebanon January 18, 2019
5 Jewish community vocal over Kamala Harris's Jewish husband
Kamala Harris and her husband Douglas Emhoff

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by