The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Health Basket may be delayed to March due to coronavirus

This year's discussions have been delayed both due to the coronavirus, which has taken much of the ministry's resources.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JUNE 19, 2020 01:29
Additions are announced to the state-subsidized health basket (photo credit: HEALTH MINISTRY)
Additions are announced to the state-subsidized health basket
(photo credit: HEALTH MINISTRY)
Discussions about the Health Basket may be delayed due to the coronavirus crisis, Israel Hayom reported.
The idea was brought before the new Director General of the Health Ministry Chezy Levy as well as the Health Ministry's Technology Manager, and will be presented to Health Minister Yuli Edelstein who has stated that the ministry has yet to reach a decision on the matter.
This year's discussions have been delayed both due to the coronavirus, which has taken much of the ministry's resources, as well as the fact that the state's budget has not yet been approved - meaning that there's no designated budget for the health basket either. This means people who require medication from the Health Basket will receive it in May at the earliest.
The Health Ministry stated that while last year the basket was approved last minute despite not having an approved budget, this year they have decided to take the proper steps, as well as properly launch a pilot with patients who will write their opinions on the basket to the committee in charge of putting it together, which requires the extra time. There are also claims that the extra time will allow the committee to negotiate better prices for the medicine.
"With some effort, quick work and and shortening the discussion times, it's possible for the discussion to start at the end of October, while keeping the existing time frames," said Roni Gamzo, the CEO of Ichilov Hospital and the one in charge of the committee in 2019. "I think it's wrong to delay such a thing. It's like saying that due to the coronavirus we should delay the school year from September to January, or that we'll stop the handicap's payments, or not do other things which will cause damage to patients, like transplants,"
"The idea to delay the health basket committee decision by three months is terrible news to Israeli patients and lung cancer patients in particular." Said Dr. Shani Sheila, CEO of the Israeli Lung Cancer Foundation. "A three month delay in giving access to Oncological treatment is a death sentence for some patients."
"Chronically ill patients have been terribly neglected this  year." Said Shmulik Ben Yaakov, CEO of the patients rights foundation. "I'm bothered by the fact that instead of the health system making an effort to find a solution to these patients, it casts them aside"
Some 303 people have died from coronavirus in Israel. The number of serious cases stands at 38, including 28 who are intubated.
In total, more than 20,000 Israelis have contracted coronavirus since February.
 


Tags Yuli Edelstein Health Ministry Coronavirus COVID-19
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The importance of bipartisan support for annexation By JPOST EDITORIAL
Netanyahu's desensitizing of the public is dangerous for Israel – opinion By YAAKOV KATZ
Normalization and gifts with strings attached – opinion By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Olmert to 'Post': Netanyahu's incitement could once again lead to murder By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum If Black Lives Matter, then don't Palestinian Lives? By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 People with blood type O more protected against COVID-19 - studies
Blood Test
2 Chinese military scientist arrested at US airport, stole US lab research
China and United States flags
3 The US is re-fighting its Civil War narrative - analysis
A sign reading "Hate Has No Home Here" hangs by the statue of Civil War Confederate General Robert E. Lee, ahead of the one year anniversary of 2017 Charlottesville "Unite the Right" protests, in Charlottesville, Virginia, U.S., August 10, 2018
4 Turkey drew up plans to invade Greece and Armenia - secret documents
A Turkish miltary convoy is pictured in Kilis near the Turkish-Syrian border, Turkey, October 9, 2019
5 Hadassah doctors crack the cause of fatal corona blood clots
Red blood cells (illustrative)
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by