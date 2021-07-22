The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Health Ministry D-G: We don't need Netanyahu's help for COVID vaccines

Netanyahu called for the government to begin giving a booster shot of the vaccine, despite medical professionals advising against such action.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JULY 22, 2021 08:56
Israel's coronavirus czar Prof. Nachman Ash seen during a visit at the Jerusalem Municipality on November 22, 2020. (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH 90)
Israel's coronavirus czar Prof. Nachman Ash seen during a visit at the Jerusalem Municipality on November 22, 2020.
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH 90)
Health Ministry Director-General Nahman Ash stressed that former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu's help is "not needed" for acquiring more coronavirus vaccinations on Thursday, after Netanyahu announced that he had spoken to the CEO of Pfizer in recent days.
"We don't need his help," said Ash to KAN Reshet Bet radio. "I respect his opinion, but the decision is by professional bodies. Our connection with Pfizer and Moderna is direct."
In a video on Twitter on Wednesday, Netanyahu stated that he spoke with Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla twice in recent days.
"I have arrived at the conclusion that the State of Israel needs to immediately order millions of vaccinations and needs to immediately begin giving the third dose to the elderly population," said Netanyahu in the video.
Israelis who are immunocompromised and may not have developed antibodies against the disease are already allowed to receive a third dose of the coronavirus vaccine, in light of accumulating evidence that a third dose may help immunocompromised people develop antibodies.
Medical professionals have largely advised against widespread administration of a third dose of the coronavirus vaccination until further studies are conducted on the matter. Last week, the US Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention stated that a booster shot of the vaccine is not needed right now.
The coronavirus cabinet is set to meet on Thursday for the first time in a week, with expectations that additional restrictions will be announced in an effort to combat the growing outbreak of the Delta variant of the novel coronavirus in Israel.


Tags Benjamin Netanyahu Coronavirus vaccine Pfizer Nachman Ash
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Ben & Jerry's is opening old scars with newest BDS policy - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
DAOUD KUTTAB

Is Gaza human-rights activist Mohammad El Halabi getting a fair trial?

 By DAOUD KUTTAB
Leah Aharoni

Why we should everything to save 2-year-old Alta Fixsler - comment

 By LEAH AHARONI
Douglas Bloomfield

Trust must be restored between Israel and the USA - opinion

 By DOUGLAS BLOOMFIELD
Rachel Levmore

Two rabbis oppose the prenup that prevents women from becoming agunot

 By RACHEL LEVMORE
Most Read
1

More than 1,000 Israelis test positive for COVID

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett addresses the coronavirus cabinet on Friday, July 16, as number of new cases rise
2

2,000-year-old ‘Freedom to Zion’ coins found in biblical heartland

The 2,000-year-old coins that date back to the period of the Jewish revolts against the Romans, July 13, 2021.
3

Thinking of flying to Israel? Here are the latest COVID rules

A passenger at Ben Gurion Airport
4

Who is most likely to develop severe COVID-19 even after a second jab?

ENTERING THE emergency room at Ichilov Hospital in Tel Aviv.
5

Archaeologists find part of Jerusalem’s wall destroyed ahead of 9th of Av

The section of the wall that was exposed.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by