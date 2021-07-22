Health Ministry D-G: We don't need Netanyahu's help for COVID vaccines

"We don't need his help," said Ash to KAN Reshet Bet radio. "I respect his opinion, but the decision is by professional bodies. Our connection with Pfizer and Moderna is direct."

In a video on Twitter on Wednesday, Netanyahu stated that he spoke with Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla twice in recent days.

Israelis who are immunocompromised and may not have developed antibodies against the disease are already allowed to receive a third dose of the coronavirus vaccine, in light of accumulating evidence that a third dose may help immunocompromised people develop antibodies. "I have arrived at the conclusion that the State of Israel needs to immediately order millions of vaccinations and needs to immediately begin giving the third dose to the elderly population," said Netanyahu in the video.Israelis who are immunocompromised and may not have developed antibodies against the disease are already allowed to receive a third dose of the coronavirus vaccine, in light of accumulating evidence that a third dose may help immunocompromised people develop antibodies.

Medical professionals have largely advised against widespread administration of a third dose of the coronavirus vaccination until further studies are conducted on the matter. Last week, the US Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention stated that a booster shot of the vaccine is not needed right now.

The coronavirus cabinet is set to meet on Thursday for the first time in a week, with expectations that additional restrictions will be announced in an effort to combat the growing outbreak of the Delta variant of the novel coronavirus in Israel.

