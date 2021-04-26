The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Hebrew University of Jerusalem places #64 in the world rankings

However, 6 of Israel's 9 listed universities declined in the global rankings from last year.

By ZEV STUB  
APRIL 26, 2021 14:26
Mount Scopus campus, Hebrew University Jerusalem (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Mount Scopus campus, Hebrew University Jerusalem
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Jerusalem's Hebrew University rose one spot to number 64 among the world's top universities, and remains the top-ranked university in the Middle East, according to the new Global 2000 List by the Center for World University Rankings (CWUR).
However, the report noted, six of Israel's nine listed universities declined in the global rankings from last year, amid intensified global competition on research performance from well-funded institutions.  
Hebrew University rose on the list on the strength of improved quality of education, alumni employment, and quality of faculty, but declined in the research performance indicator. Weizmann Institute of Science dropped six places to 67th, while Tel Aviv University maintained its 152nd place - ahead of the Technion at number 161 and Ben-Gurion University in 355th position. The rest of the Israeli universities in the league table were, in order, Bar-Ilan (527), Haifa (668), Ariel (1610), and Interdisciplinary Center Herzliya (1860).
“This year’s results show that Israel has a very good higher education system, with two of its institutions among the world’s top hundred," said Dr. Nadim Mahassen, President of the Center for World University Rankings. "However, the broader story is more concerning, with two-thirds of Israeli universities falling down the standings due to declining research performance and intensified global competition from well-funded institutions. To compete globally with the very best, the government needs to invest more in public universities and scientific research. In 2000, Israel was 21st in the world in the number of published research articles, with 1.2% of the global publications authored or co-authored by researchers at Israeli institutions. In 2020, this figure dropped to 0.9%, with Israel falling to 32nd worldwide. High-quality research is crucial not only to university rankings, but also to the advancement of society.”
In quality of education, Weizmann Institute topped Israel and ranked 20th worldwide. It was followed by Hebrew University - which placed 27th globally on this indicator - and the Technion. On the alumni employment metric, the top three Israeli institutions were, in order, Tel Aviv University, Technion, and Hebrew University. Three universities from Israel ranked in the top 100 on the quality of faculty indicator. Hebrew University came in 33rd worldwide on this metric, followed by Weizmann Institute - which placed 45th globally - and Technion in 66th spot in the world. As for research performance, the highest-ranked institutions in Israel were Tel Aviv University, Hebrew University, and the Technion.
Regionally, in Asia, Hebrew University and Weizmann Institute ranked sixth and seventh place respectively, while Tel Aviv University took the 21st spot ahead of the Technion in 24th position. These four universities were the top-performing institutions in the Middle East this year, ahead of King Abdulaziz University from Saudi Arabia.
Worldwide, Harvard was ranked the top university for the tenth year in a row, followed by MIT maintains its second spot again this year ahead of Stanford, Cambridge, and Oxford. Princeton overtook Columbia on the back of gains in the education and research performance indicators, while Chicago jumped ahead of Pennsylvania thanks to improvements in the alumni employment and quality of faculty metrics. Yale rounded out the global top ten.
Meanwhile, 93% of Chinese universities rose in the rankings on the back of continued investment in higher education, headed by Tsinghua University at number 58 - overtaking Peking University for the first time as China’s leading university. 


Tags Hebrew Hebrew University Jerusalem university harvard university MIT
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Susan Hattis Rolef

Netanyahu's dream of right-wing government may not happen - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
David Wolpe

Parashat Aharei Mot-Kedoshim: Forgiveness and self-love

 By DAVID WOLPE

My Word: Justice for Sarah Halimi and justice for all

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Eilam

What is Israel’s policy during US-Iran negotiations? - opinion

 By EHUD EILAM
Micah Halpern

Quarter of Congress wants Israel-US relationship to change - analysis

 By MICAH HALPERN

Most Read

1

Syrian missile lands near Dimona nuclear reactor, interception fails

Missile fire is seen from Damascus, Syria May 10, 2018.
2

New vaccine side effect? In Israel, six people develop herpes zoster

A rash from herpes zoster [Illustrative].
3

Iran media celebrates 'explosion' at 'sensitive Israel missile factory'

An Israeli MRSAM missile during a test in 2020
4

Netanyahu gives up on forming a government

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at a memorial ceremony for Joseph Trumpeldor in Tel-Hai, northern Israel, February 23, 2021
5

New coronavirus variant could be resistant to antibodies - research

Colorized scanning electron micrograph of an apoptotic cell (greenish brown) heavily infected with SARS-COV-2 virus particles (pink), also known as novel coronavirus, isolated from a patient sample. Image captured and color-enhanced at the NIAID Integrated Research Facility (IRF) in Fort Detrick, Ma

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by