Hebrew University of Jerusalem places #64 in the world rankings

Jerusalem's Hebrew University rose one spot to number 64 among the world's top universities, and remains the top-ranked university in the Middle East, according to the new Global 2000 List by the Center for World University Rankings (CWUR).

However, the report noted, six of Israel's nine listed universities declined in the global rankings from last year, amid intensified global competition on research performance from well-funded institutions.

Hebrew University rose on the list on the strength of improved quality of education, alumni employment, and quality of faculty, but declined in the research performance indicator. Weizmann Institute of Science dropped six places to 67th, while Tel Aviv University maintained its 152nd place - ahead of the Technion at number 161 and Ben-Gurion University in 355th position. The rest of the Israeli universities in the league table were, in order, Bar-Ilan (527), Haifa (668), Ariel (1610), and Interdisciplinary Center Herzliya (1860).

“This year’s results show that Israel has a very good higher education system, with two of its institutions among the world’s top hundred," said Dr. Nadim Mahassen, President of the Center for World University Rankings. "However, the broader story is more concerning, with two-thirds of Israeli universities falling down the standings due to declining research performance and intensified global competition from well-funded institutions. To compete globally with the very best, the government needs to invest more in public universities and scientific research. In 2000, Israel was 21st in the world in the number of published research articles, with 1.2% of the global publications authored or co-authored by researchers at Israeli institutions. In 2020, this figure dropped to 0.9%, with Israel falling to 32nd worldwide. High-quality research is crucial not only to university rankings, but also to the advancement of society.”

In quality of education, Weizmann Institute topped Israel and ranked 20th worldwide. It was followed by Hebrew University - which placed 27th globally on this indicator - and the Technion. On the alumni employment metric, the top three Israeli institutions were, in order, Tel Aviv University, Technion, and Hebrew University. Three universities from Israel ranked in the top 100 on the quality of faculty indicator. Hebrew University came in 33rd worldwide on this metric, followed by Weizmann Institute - which placed 45th globally - and Technion in 66th spot in the world. As for research performance, the highest-ranked institutions in Israel were Tel Aviv University, Hebrew University, and the Technion.

Regionally, in Asia, Hebrew University and Weizmann Institute ranked sixth and seventh place respectively, while Tel Aviv University took the 21st spot ahead of the Technion in 24th position. These four universities were the top-performing institutions in the Middle East this year, ahead of King Abdulaziz University from Saudi Arabia.

Worldwide, Harvard was ranked the top university for the tenth year in a row, followed by MIT maintains its second spot again this year ahead of Stanford, Cambridge, and Oxford. Princeton overtook Columbia on the back of gains in the education and research performance indicators, while Chicago jumped ahead of Pennsylvania thanks to improvements in the alumni employment and quality of faculty metrics. Yale rounded out the global top ten.

Meanwhile, 93% of Chinese universities rose in the rankings on the back of continued investment in higher education, headed by Tsinghua University at number 58 - overtaking Peking University for the first time as China’s leading university.