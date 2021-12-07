The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Israeli News

Herzog, Facebook launch campaign against bullying on social media

The aim of the project is to get people to think twice before they send posts which are grossly insulting, which can damage a person’s reputation or which can cause severe psychological harm.

By GREER FAY CASHMAN
Published: DECEMBER 7, 2021 06:00
Israeli President Isaac Herzog arrives outside Downing Street to meet Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson, in London, Britain, November 23, 2021. (photo credit: REUTERS/TOBY MELVILLE)
Israeli President Isaac Herzog arrives outside Downing Street to meet Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson, in London, Britain, November 23, 2021.
(photo credit: REUTERS/TOBY MELVILLE)
At the initiative of President Isaac Herzog, and in cooperation with META Israel (aka Facebook), a new campaign aimed at stopping bullying on social media will be launched on Tuesday, December 7.
The campaign, which stemmed from Herzog’s concern over the extraordinary degree of such bullying, is backed by Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, Foreign Minister Yair Lapid, Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked; Knesset members Miri Regev, Miki Zohar and Moshe Arbel; soccer star Maor Buzaglo; entertainers Ana Zak, Reef Neeman, Aki Avni, Bell Agam, Karin Alia, Omer Hazan and Liel Eli; judoka Peter Paltchik, publicist Israel Cohen and other well-known figures.
Nearly all of the above will appear in video clips urging people surfing the net to think hard about how to change the discourse, and will share some of the most hurtful posts that they received on social media, with vulgar and overly aggressive words censored, and replaced by more positive expressions.
The aim of the project is to get people to think twice before they send posts which are grossly insulting, which can damage a person’s reputation or which can cause severe psychological harm.
A verbal assault can sometimes be much more painful than a physical assault. One of the main thrusts of the campaign will be to get the general public to understand that words can hurt, and that there are other means of sending a message of disagreement or disapproval.
Social media: Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, TikTok (credit: Courtesy) Social media: Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, TikTok (credit: Courtesy)
The project is geared to fostering greater awareness of the power of words. Herzog is bothered by the fact that too many people allow their fingers to skip too lightly on the keyboard without taking the possible consequences into account.
The worst offenders are political and religious extremists, but others are almost as bad, and the impact bodes ill not only for the individual victim of vitriol, but also for society as a whole.
The campaign is directed at both adults and youth.
Some young victims have been so psychologically and emotionally scarred by online bullying that they have committed or attempted to commit suicide.
This is one of the great dangers of social media, which is why so many people have joined the campaign. It goes beyond promoting civilized discourse: It can also save lives. 


Tags Facebook isaac herzog social media bullying
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

The US-Israel ties are important - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Yitz Greenberg

Haredim did not produce the Hanukkah miracle - opinion

 By YITZ GREENBERG
Leah Aharoni

Don’t cherish Jewish values? You don’t get to make the call - opinion

 By LEAH AHARONI
ITIM director Rabbi Seth Farber.

Gov't optimistically embracing conversion reform - opinion

 By SETH FARBER
Susan Hattis Rolef

Channel 14 as Israel’s Fox News? - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Most Read
1

COVID: First signs that vaccine protects against Omicron – health minister

Scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, also known as novel coronavirus
2

Large asteroid stronger than nuke heading towards Earth late December

Asteroid (illustrative)
3

Is third sabotage the charm at Iran's Natanz nuclear facility? - analysis

VIEW OF a damaged building after a fire broke out at Iran’s Natanz Nuclear Facility, in Isfahan on July 2.
4

Could seaweed stop coronavirus from infecting human cells? - study

Seaweed is seen on a beach in Cancun
5

129 nations ignore Jewish ties to Temple Mount, call it solely Muslim

Jewish visitors on the Temple Mount on Wednesday.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by