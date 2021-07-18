The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Herzog in Tisha Be'av speech: 'we must overcome our fear' of each other

The president spoke at a reading of Megillat Eikha in the south of Israel, addressing residents who experienced the recent Operation Guardian of the Walls at close proximity.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JULY 18, 2021 00:50
President Isaac Herzog at Megillat Eikha in Ashkelon, June 17, 2021 (photo credit: MARK NEIMAN - GPO)
President Isaac Herzog at Megillat Eikha in Ashkelon, June 17, 2021
(photo credit: MARK NEIMAN - GPO)
President Isaac Herzog participated in a reading of the Book of Lamentations (known as Megillat Eikha) on Saturday evening, the start of the Jewish fast of Tisha Be'av, in a synagogue in Ashkelon.
The reading took place outdoors due to the rising coronavirus cases and subsequent restrictions, and was held in solidarity with the residents of the south of Israel and the Gaza border communities who were badly hit during Operation Guardian of the Walls in May of this year.
The president gave a short speech at the event, and commented on the steadfastness of the southern residents in the face of the recent military operation, calling them "the national front of the State of Israel," and said that they were " a source of immense national pride."
Herzog continued, connecting the mournful mood of Tisha Be'av to the present day, saying that "our enemies are not lacking in this world, we must always remain united and learn the lessons of the destruction of the temple."
Concluding his speech, Herzog quoted the Megillah, saying "as it is said in the beautiful book, 'she weeps bitterly in the night and her tears are on her cheeks, she has no consolation from all her lovers.'"
"We must learn that God forbid history can repeat itself if we do not know how to maintain our unity. We can argue, we can maintain our difference, that's part of the beauty of Israeli society. As I said in my inaugural speech we must overcome the fear and reach out to each other and install love of Israel in all of our hearts. I wish that we all learn this lesson."


