The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News

High Court: Give blind people the travel benefits of wheelchair confined

The court explained that the petitioners had been in negotiations with the state since 2011.

By YONAH JEREMY BOB  
JUNE 14, 2020 18:49
The High Court of Justice during a hearing (photo credit: ALEX KOLOMOISKY / POOL)
The High Court of Justice during a hearing
(photo credit: ALEX KOLOMOISKY / POOL)
The High Court of Justice on Sunday ruled that blind persons must receive the same state benefits and support relating to being mobile which wheelchair confined persons already receive.
A petition by the Center for the Blind in Israel against the state and the National Insurance Institute was approved by a unanimous decision of justices Hanan Melcer, George Kara and Alex Stein.
Justice Stein, one of the newest and usually more conservative and formalistic justices, wrote one of his more uplifting and emotional opinions defending blind persons’ right to equal state support.
“Many of the petitioners cannot see us [due to their blindness, but we see you” and your right to equality, wrote Stein.
“I arrived at the unambiguous conclusion that what appeared to be discrimination was in fact discrimination,” he added. “Also, that there was no justification or explanation which could lead to coming to peace with this discrimination, making it improper and illegal.”
At the time the petition was filed, blind persons received NIS 988 per month from the state to pay for someone to accompany them while traveling out of their residence.
In contrast, wheelchair confined persons and others persons who are unable to move their legs to travel from their residence received NIS 2,364 per month, presumably to pay for services which would transport them in a vehicle.
The court explained that the petitioners had been in negotiations with the state since 2011.
Further, the court said that despite various ministers and Knesset committee members voicing their support for equal support toward blind persons, some combination of the Finance Ministry and the NII appeared to thwart any radical changes.
By March 2018, with the issue already before the court, the state finally agreed to an interim revision in which blind persons’ support was elevated to NIS 1,337 per month.
However, the petitioners said that it still made no sense for them to receive less state support than wheelchair confined persons merely because their legs allow them to move around, since their blindness makes it difficult or impossible to do so safely.
The state used the three rounds of elections as an excuse to delay the issue further, but even after the last election, the state tried to argue that it did not have the economic means for a radical change and that the support levels for blind persons were reasonable under the circumstances.
In contrast, the petitioners argued that blind persons should also have the option of being transported by vehicle and not merely to walk around accompanied, which limits their travel options and could be an undue hardship.
Stein noted in his decision that most blind persons must travel extensively to specific education centers which teach them how to live with their blindness, without which they find it much harder to travel or function.


Tags travel high court of justice blind
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo If not curtailed, Netanyahu's attacks on the media will become his legacy. By JPOST EDITORIAL
Yitz Greenberg Gantz, save Netanyahu and Israel from a tragedy – opinion By YITZ GREENBERG
Joel C. Rosenberg Will American Evangelicals support immediate annexation? By JOEL C. ROSENBERG
Oded Revivi We need to take Donald Trump's deal for annexation By ODED REVIVI
Ruthie Blum Intersectional protests strengthen Netanyahu's push for sovereignty By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 The US is re-fighting its Civil War narrative - analysis
A sign reading "Hate Has No Home Here" hangs by the statue of Civil War Confederate General Robert E. Lee, ahead of the one year anniversary of 2017 Charlottesville "Unite the Right" protests, in Charlottesville, Virginia, U.S., August 10, 2018
2 Iran to execute alleged CIA agent involved in Soleimani's killing
Qasem Soleimani, commander of IRGC Quds Force
3 Israeli study points to nicotine as a potential therapeutic for COVID-19
A woman smokes a cigarette as she sits on a bench in Liverpool, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), Liverpool, Britain, May 26, 2020
4 Cancer treatments significantly affected by diet, researchers find
A patient receives chemotherapy treatment for breast cancer
5 Iran prepares to confront Israel in Syria via Hezbollah - report
An Iranian carries the Iranian and Hezbollah flags during the commemoration of the 41st anniversary of the Islamic revolution in Tehran, Iran February 11, 2020
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by