The High Court of Justice has ordered the state explain what steps it has taken to upgrade the egalitarian section at the southern end of the Western Wall, and to change the administration of the site.In addition, the court requested an update on the state’s promise to appoint an administrator for the egalitarian section who is not under the authority of the chief rabbinate.as reported by The Jerusalem Post.Thursday’s decision comes following a hearing on Tuesday in the High Court on several petitions filed by the Women of the Wall prayer rights group together with non-Orthodox and religious freedom organizations demanding fair or improved access to the Western Wall for progressive prayer.The court said in its Thursday ruling that it was “saddened by the significant delays in dealing with making the southern [prayer] section of the Western Wall fitting for prayer.”And the court cited both “instructions” issued by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to carry out such renovations in June 2017 after the 2016 “Western Wall agreement” with Women of the Wall and the non-Orthodox groups was indefinitely frozen, and a resolution by a special ministerial committee committing the government to such upgrades.The High Court justices ordered the government to explain by April 4, 2021 what progress there has been in implementing the promised renovations and for changing its administration.In 2017, and again in 2018, the government promised to upgrade the egalitarian prayer section to make it a more fitting site for prayer, but those renovations have never been implemented,
Elements in the hard-line, conservative wing of the religious-Zionist sector have lobbied heavily against the proposed renovations, creating bureaucratic and obstacles at municipal and planning levels.Pressure was placed on Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion not to the renovation, and he transferred authority over the decision to the Jerusalem District Planning Committee, where it has been stuck since December 2018. The proposed renovation is relatively modest, and consists mainly of extending the current prayer platform to reach the actual stones of the Western Wall on one level – as opposed to the current situation, in which a small, lower platform, currently shut due to damage from a stone fall, is the only place where the egalitarian section touches the wall.During Tuesday's hearing, President of the High Court Justice Esther Hayut reprimanded the government legal representatives for the government's ongoing foot dragging in implementing the promised renovation.The renovation issue is significant, since the petitions by Women of the Wall and the progressive Jewish groups have petitioned the High Court to issue an order to the government to either implement the Western Wall agreement of 2016 or add an egalitarian prayer section at the central Western Wall plaza.The fact that the current egalitarian section lacks basic infrastructure and sufficient access to the stones of the Western Wall might make the court more inclined to accept one of these demands, which is the ostensible reason Netanyahu sought to advance the renovation plan in the first place, to avoid such a decision.Women of the Wall said in response to the High Court's decision that it constituted a further reprimand to the state for its foot dragging both on renovating the egalitarian prayer section and in appointing an appropriate administrator for the site."The court exposed in the [Tuesday] hearing the state's failures in everything concerning the protection of the rights of worshippers who are not ultra-Orthodox who want to pray at the Western Wall, and determined that the delays and different and weird excuses are disparaging," the organization said.