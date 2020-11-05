The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

High Court questions renovation delays in Western Wall egalitarian section

The court said in its Thursday ruling that it was “saddened by the significant delays in dealing with making the southern [prayer] section of the Western Wall fitting for prayer.”

By JEREMY SHARON  
NOVEMBER 5, 2020 14:26
The damaged prayer platform of the Western Wall egalitarian prayer section which has been shut for nearly two years due to delays in repair work to the stones of the wall and now to the platform itself. (photo credit: MASORTI MOVEMENT IN ISRAEL)
The damaged prayer platform of the Western Wall egalitarian prayer section which has been shut for nearly two years due to delays in repair work to the stones of the wall and now to the platform itself.
(photo credit: MASORTI MOVEMENT IN ISRAEL)
The High Court of Justice has ordered the state explain what steps it has taken to upgrade the egalitarian section at the southern end of the Western Wall, and to change the administration of the site.
In addition, the court requested an update on the state’s promise to appoint an administrator for the egalitarian section who is not under the authority of the chief rabbinate.
In 2017, and again in 2018, the government promised to upgrade the egalitarian prayer section to make it a more fitting site for prayer, but those renovations have never been implemented, as reported by The Jerusalem Post.
Thursday’s decision comes following a hearing on Tuesday in the High Court on several petitions filed by the Women of the Wall prayer rights group together with non-Orthodox and religious freedom organizations demanding fair or improved access to the Western Wall for progressive prayer.
The court said in its Thursday ruling that it was “saddened by the significant delays in dealing with making the southern [prayer] section of the Western Wall fitting for prayer.”
And the court cited both “instructions” issued by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to carry out such renovations in June 2017 after the 2016 “Western Wall agreement” with Women of the Wall and the non-Orthodox groups was indefinitely frozen, and a resolution by a special ministerial committee committing the government to such upgrades.
The High Court justices ordered the government to explain by April 4, 2021 what progress there has been in implementing the promised renovations and for changing its administration.
Elements in the hard-line, conservative wing of the religious-Zionist sector have lobbied heavily against the proposed renovations, creating bureaucratic and obstacles at municipal and planning levels.
Pressure was placed on Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion not to the renovation, and he transferred authority over the decision to the Jerusalem District Planning Committee, where it has been stuck since December 2018.
The proposed renovation is relatively modest, and consists mainly of extending the current prayer platform to reach the actual stones of the Western Wall on one level – as opposed to the current situation, in which a small, lower platform, currently shut due to damage from a stone fall, is the only place where the egalitarian section touches the wall.
During Tuesday’s hearing, President of the High Court Justice Esther Hayut reprimanded the government legal representatives for the government’s ongoing foot dragging in implementing the promised renovation.
The renovation issue is significant, since the petitions by Women of the Wall and the progressive Jewish groups have petitioned the High Court to issue an order to the government to either implement the Western Wall agreement of 2016 or add an egalitarian prayer section at the central Western Wall plaza.
The fact that the current egalitarian section lacks basic infrastructure and sufficient access to the stones of the Western Wall might make the court more inclined to accept one of these demands, which is the ostensible reason Netanyahu sought to advance the renovation plan in the first place, to avoid such a decision.
Women of the Wall said in response to the High Court’s decision that it constituted a further reprimand to the state for its foot dragging both on renovating the egalitarian prayer section and in appointing an appropriate administrator for the site.
“The court exposed in the [Tuesday] hearing the state’s failures in everything concerning the protection of the rights of worshippers who are not ultra-Orthodox who want to pray at the Western Wall, and determined that the delays and different and weird excuses are disparaging,” the organization said.


Tags Jerusalem Western Wall women of the wall women of israel kotel egalitarian prayer section at the Western Wall egalitarian
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The government is not doing enough to end violence in Arab sector By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader There is no right to not be offended By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef Benjamin Netanyahu at his best and at his worst By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Jeff Barak Reevaluating Trump’s legacy as a friend of Israel By JEFF BARAK
Jacob Nagel What will the elections do to the US-Iran conflict? – opinion By JACOB NAGEL

Most Read

1 'Islamist terrorist' responsible for Vienna attack, five killed - minister
People take pictures of a light symbol, marking the place where Viennese synagogues once stood before they were destroyed, after a ceremony to mark the 80th anniversary of Kristallnacht, also known as Night of Broken Glass, in front of a then destroyed Synagogue in Vienna, Austria November 8, 2018.
2 Jewish Prof. who called every election since 1984 predicts Biden will win
US DEMOCRATIC PRESIDENTIAL candidate Joe Biden arrives at a campaign event in Hermantown, Minnesota, September 18, 2020
3 Armenian PM to Post: Israel joins forces with the devil
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan greets reservists at the Defence Ministry's base before their departure for the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh in Yerevan, Armenia, October 16, 2020.
4 Donald Trump leads in Pennsylvania, other swing states - poll
US PRESIDENT Donald Trump pulls off his protective face mask as he poses atop the Truman Balcony of the White House on October 5 after returning from being hospitalized for coronavirus disease treatment.
5 2,000-year-old gem seal depicting Greek god Apollo found under City of David
Seal with the image of Apollo.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by