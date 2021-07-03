Home Front Command app now has red alert features for deaf users

Following the 11-day escalation with Gaza known as Operation Guardian of the Walls during which over 4,000 rockets were fired into Israel, the Home Front Command have made several user-friendly updates to their mobile application.
The Home Front Command application is available to download from the Apple and Google app stores.
The first crucial update is the addition of a red alert setting for deaf and hard of hearing people. When a rocket is fired into Israel, the Home Front Command app will sound an alarm, allowing people to reach their shelters in time. Up until now, however, there was no option for deaf and hard of hearing people to know when a rocket siren sounded.
The new setting will send a written alert to the user and is followed by a 10-second vibration instead of an alarm.
A similar setting has been added for people who live in the Gaza border communities who will now be able to choose to receive a location specific alert to their phones in case of a siren, rather than receive an alarm each time there is a red alert in a nearby area that does not affect them.Besides for issuing alerts in the event of rocket sirens, the Home Front Command application also provides warnings for other emergencies in the event that they should happen, including fires, earthquakes, and tsunamis. The app also provides instructions for what to do in these events, allowing people to stay as calm and as prepared as they can be.
