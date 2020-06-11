How the ‘marathon runner’ Nir Barkat fell off track

ALL SMILES with Netanyahu and Likud supporter Rami Levy as Barkat receives ‘one of his first missions as finance minister,’ at one of Levy’s supermarkets in February. (Fabian Koldorff)

USING EACH other? Barkat and Miri Regev marvel over fruit as they tour an Ashdod market in April 2019. (Flash90)

TAKING THE stage with Sara Netanyahu at the Airport City launch of his memoir ‘Marathon Runner’ in October. (Fabian Koldorff)

GARBAGE PILES up in Jerusalem in 2018, as Barkat went head to head with then-finance minister Moshe Kahlon in a bid to increase the capital’s share of the national funding pie. (Marc Israel Sellem)

JERUSALEM CITY councilwoman Laura Wharton: ‘No one knows what he really believes in. He has been all over the map. He doesn’t have clear principles.’ (Douglas Guthrie)

BARKAT TAKES an election-night photo with a Bibi-masked man at Likud Party headquarters in Tel Aviv on March 2. (Olivier Fitoussi/Flash90)