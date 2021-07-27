The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

HRW accuses IDF, Hamas of committing war crimes in latest Gaza conflict

In the HRW report, the focus was on three specific incidents from May in which it said 62 Palestinian civilians were killed.

By YONAH JEREMY BOB  
JULY 27, 2021 21:25
Lt.-Col. Dori Saar during Operation Guardian of the Walls. (photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
Lt.-Col. Dori Saar during Operation Guardian of the Walls.
(photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
Human Rights Watch on Tuesday issued a report accusing the IDF and Hamas of war crimes during the last Gaza war in May.
The war crimes accusations came two months after the end of the conflict and before Israel has released its own findings of certain incidents. These sometimes take several months, or even longer to complete.
HRW said, however, that “the Israeli military and Palestinian authorities have a long track record of failing to investigate laws of war violations committed in or from Gaza.”
Israel performed over 30 criminal probes and over 500 initial probes of incidents involving its soldiers in the 2014 Gaza war and during other incidents in recent years but HRW regards Israeli probes as whitewashing, including in the half-dozen or so cases where IDF soldiers have been sentenced to jail terms, saying the relatively short terms were too lenient.
In the HRW report, the focus was on three specific incidents from May in which it said 62 Palestinian civilians were killed.
The IDF allegedly killed 260 Palestinians in over 1,500 airstrikes and HRW says that at least 129 were civilians and 66 were children.
Despite the heavy civilian toll, this ratio of civilian deaths to air strikes was much lower than in past Israeli conflicts and in some operations by other countries, such as the US.
Still, the UN Human Rights Council has already established a commission to probe Israel for alleged war crimes. Further, the International Criminal Court announced in mid-May that it may add incidents from the May war into its war crimes probe that encompasses incidents dating back to 2014.
The HRW report also accused “Palestinian armed groups” – a clear reference to Hamas and Islamic Jihad – of war crimes for “launching more than 4,360 unguided rockets and mortars towards Israeli population centers, violating the prohibition of deliberate or indiscriminate attacks against civilians.”
In addition, the report noted 12 Israelis were killed during the war, that some Gazans were killed by misfired rockets from Gaza, and that a later report will be more detailed.
According to the report, since late May, HRW interviewed 30 Palestinians who witnessed Israeli attacks and who were relatives of civilians killed or were residents of targeted areas.
The NGO also visited the site of four strikes, inspected remnants of munitions, and analyzed satellite imagery, video footage, and photographs taken following the attacks.
HRW said that it focused on incidents “that resulted in high numbers of civilian casualties and where there was no evident military target. Other Israeli attacks during the conflict were also likely unlawful.”
In its analysis, HRW bases its conclusion that there was no evident military target on its lack of information of what the military targets were.
According to HRW, the three incidents were: 1) when an Israeli-guided missile struck near four houses of the al-Masri family, killing eight civilians, including six children on May 10, near the town of Beit Hanoun; 2) On May 15 a guided bomb destroyed a three-story building in Shati refugee camp, killing 10 civilians, two women and eight children from two related families; and 3) on May 16, a series of Israeli airstrikes lasting four minutes hit al-Wahda Street in Gaza City, causing three multi-story buildings to collapse, killing 44 civilians.
In a letter response to HRW on July 13, the IDF’s Head of the Strategy and Operations Branch, Lt.-Col. Mika Lifschitz responded that its targeting decisions were lawful and that incidents in which civilians were killed either involved lawful targets in which there was some civilian collateral damage or added that some incidents were being probed.
Piecing together different IDF statements, HRW said that it appeared that the IDF’s justification for the May 10 attack near Beit Hanoun might relate to Mohammed Ali Mohammed Nusser, one of the men killed in the strike, and rockets launched by Islamic Jihad into Israel around the same time.
Yet, HRW said it “found no evidence of a military target at or near the site of the strike.”
Moreover, the NGO stated that Israel had not identified a specific act it was retaliating against or presented evidence that Nusseir was a combatant which would rebut testimony, from Palestinians who knew him, that he was a mere seller of goods using a horse cart.
In the second incident, HRW stated that “The Israeli military said it targeted a building in Shati camp on the night of May 15 because ‘a number of Hamas terror organization senior officials [were] in an apartment used as terror infrastructure,’ and that the attack killed 10 people.”
However, HRW said Israel did not offer any evidence that any attack originated from this group or area at the time of the Israeli airstrike.
The circumstances of the third incident are far clearer with the IDF already having admitted that the deaths of the civilians on al-Wahda Street were a mistake and the unexpected result of striking a different target on the block.
According to the IDF, the civilians were killed when the tunnel which was attacked elsewhere collapsed.
This unexpectedly caused the collapse of the structure where the civilians were residing on al-Wahda Street.
Still, HRW said the IDF had not presented evidence of the underground tunnel threat.
Generally, Israel rejects HRW and other groups’ requests to be given detailed intelligence assessments of the specific threats beyond general statements of the nature of the targets attacked, arguing that no militaries disclose this level of intelligence publicly.
Regarding the al-Wahda Street incident, generally, Israel argues such a mistake could not lead to a criminal probe, but to improving future procedures.
HRW complained that Israel denied its officials who live outside of Gaza access to visit and inspect the areas where the incidents in question occurred.
It pressed that, “Israel’s partners, particularly the United States, which supplies significant military assistance and whose US-made weapons were used in at least two of the attacks investigated by Human Rights Watch, should condition future security assistance to Israel on it taking concrete and verifiable actions to improve its compliance with the laws of war.”


Tags Israel Palestinians United Nations gaza strip Palestinian
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Crunch time to stop Iran from getting nuclear weapons - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef

Likud MKs are pawns in Bibi’s game - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
David Klahr

Israel's government must act to save our children’s education - opinion

 By DAVID KLAHR
Emily Schrader

Iran must be banned from Olympics - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
NEW YORK CONSUL-GENERAL Ido Aharoni meets with ‘Jerusalem Post’ staffers yesterday

What is the State of Israel's diplomacy? - opinion

 By IDO AHARONI
Most Read
1

Israeli lab: Some existing drugs could stop COVID at almost 100%

Vials of the Sputnik V (Gam-COVID-Vac) vaccine are seen at the Del-Pest Central Hospital in Budapest, Hungary, February 12, 2021.
2

Coronavirus in Israel: What do we know about the 143 hospitalized people?

A technician collects swab samples for COVID-19, at a testing center run by the Tel Aviv municipality in cooperation with Tel haShomer hospital, at Rabin Square in Tel Aviv, on July 20, 2021.
3

More than 1,000 Israelis test positive for COVID

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett addresses the coronavirus cabinet on Friday, July 16, as number of new cases rise
4

COVID: Entrance of vaccinated to Israel postponed again amid outbreak

THE ALMOST empty Ben-Gurion Airport last week.
5

Israel to become first in world to test Oravax oral COVID-19 vaccine

Pills

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by