Hundreds of Israelis passengers to be refunded for overpaid port tax

The UK established a policy in 2016, where teens from the age of 12-15 would be exempt from paying the $100 per passenger port tax.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
FEBRUARY 8, 2021 11:58
FILE PHOTO: UK Border control is seen in Terminal 2 at Heathrow Airport in London (photo credit: REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: UK Border control is seen in Terminal 2 at Heathrow Airport in London
(photo credit: REUTERS)
Hundreds of passengers who have departed on international flights from the United Kingdom within the past few years will have their overpaid port taxes refunded.
The UK established a policy in 2016 where teens from the age of 12-15 would be exempt from paying the $100 per passenger port tax all passengers are required to pay when departing from the country - also known as an APD fee.
In 2019, a class action lawsuit was filed by the Israel Consumer Council, disputing that although there was an exemption in place, many airlines did no exempt their customers from paying the APD fee and charged it regardless.
The ruling states that Turkish Airlines, Ukrainian Airlines, Iberia, Lufthansa and Aeroflot will all be making a refund to these passengers totaling more than NIS 520,000 - the full amount requested and total of the collected fees across the board.
Customers will be either reimbursed directly by the airline, or through travel agents. If in the case, returns that were unable to be transferred to the passengers by the airlines will be place in a fund held by the Ministry of Justice, who will manage and distribute the funds after the fact.
The Israel Consumer Council iterated that the moral of the ruling is to not only repay the full amounts overcharged, but to also honor future agreements that prevent illegal collections for toll-free passengers.


