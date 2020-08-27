Hundreds protest against Netanyahu in Haifa, more to march in Tel Aviv

Protesters gathering at Rabin Square, Tel Aviv, August 27, 2020. (Credit: Sassoni Avshalom)

MK Moshe "Bogie" Ya'alon (Telem) made an appearance at Tel Aviv's Rabin Square to express his support in the protesters. MK Moshe "Bogie" Ya'alon at Rabin Square, Tel Aviv, August 27, 2020. (Credit: Sassoni Avshalom)



Hundreds of protesters gathered in Haifa to protest against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday evening, while protesters in Tel Aviv planned on holding a march that was not approved by the police.Protesters in Tel Aviv said that they plan on marching from Rabin Square to Kiryat HaMemshala, Israel's governmental precinct, even if the police do not approve the march."We're in debt, we're taking to the streets," is the slogan that was chosen for Thursday's Tel Aviv protests, which were organized by the same organizations that have been arranging the protests in front of the Prime Minister's Official Residence on Balfour street in Jerusalem in the past few weeks. These include the Black Flag movement, Crime Minister, Ein Matzav (“No Way”) and others."Israel's economy and society have reached a low point because of a failed policy imposed by a dysfunctional government. We've lost all faith in our elected officials, who, instead of serving us citizens, are busy with cynical politics that's disconnected from reality," protest organizers told Haaretz.