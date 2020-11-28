The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

IAA, GCA award grants to 14 start-ups improving government infrastructure

The initiative is meant to develop, improve and cut costs for state-owned companies, in the hopes of boosting the well-being of Israeli citizens across the country.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
NOVEMBER 28, 2020 00:53
A bridge, part of the tracks of Israel's new high-speed rail line between Jerusalem and Tel Aviv, is seen in the outskirts of Jerusalem (September 23, 2018) (photo credit: REUTERS/AMMAR AWAD)
A bridge, part of the tracks of Israel's new high-speed rail line between Jerusalem and Tel Aviv, is seen in the outskirts of Jerusalem (September 23, 2018)
(photo credit: REUTERS/AMMAR AWAD)
The Israeli Innovation Authority (IIA) Research Committee will be awarding NIS 13 million in grants to 14 startups in the early-stages of development for technology geared towards advance government infrastructure.
The committee published its decision yesterday, along with a summary of the 14 programs it intends to sponsor initially. Additionally, the IIA and the Government Companies Authority (GCA) are requesting other companies to send in proposals for "developing innovative technologies and seeking to test them on infrastructure provided by government companies," according to a press release.
"This is the third year running that government companies have made their infrastructure accessible to Israeli startups. This year, many resources were invested in marketing the program and increasing its budgets," said Director of the Government Companies Authority Yanki Quint. "To our delight, we received many high-quality proposals, exceeding expectations. The programs that were selected, following careful screening, have the highest potential for success and for providing the most significant contribution to the Israeli economy, both improving the bottom lines of state-owned companies and making an overall contribution to public service.
The initiative is meant to develop, improve and cut costs for state-owned companies, in the hopes of boosting the well-being of Israeli citizens across the country.
Each company was reviewed by teams of experts employed by the IAA and the GCA to find the most promising programs to start. The grant is to cover up to 50% of the project costs for normal programs, while those in geographically remote locations of Israel were given an addition 10% toward the costs.
Programs include using drone technology to map out plans to build Israel's roads, technology used to improve the seawater desalination process in collaboration with the national water company of Israel Mekorot, a digital platform for urban planning, smart traffic management based on data from Mobileye, technology that detects damage on unloaded products at the Port of Ashdod and similarly technology to improve damage assement in wheat fields using satellite imagery, remote sensing and weather data, among others.
"The Pilot Programs create a "win-win" outcome – both for state-owned companies as well as for the participating startups. This program enables startups to test and implement their products and technologies at government pilot sites, while advancing both regulations and Israeli infrastructure," said CEO of the Israel Innovation Authority Aharon Aharon. "The regulatory constraints placed on state-owned companies, while restrictive, can often be an essential driving force in the development of technological products."
"In light of the first pilot program and the data we received, we’ve seen that new technologies managed to reach maturity faster, enabling them to be sold globally or to help establish complete companies in Israel. It should be noted that due to this program, state-owned companies are exposed to Israeli high-tech products - and, as a result, incorporate innovation and greater efficiency into their internal processes," he concluded.


Tags Israel government technology innovation
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Israel's bad infrastructure is a recurring problem - it's time to fix it By JPOST EDITORIAL
Israel is no monarchy, and Netanyahu is no king By YAAKOV KATZ
My Word: Coronavirus and culture shock By LIAT COLLINS
Ruthie Blum A new exhibit uses George Floyd to universalize the Holocaust By RUTHIE BLUM
Ehud Olmert Olmert to 'Post': Stop the Pollard festival By EHUD OLMERT

Most Read

1 Israeli scientists claim to reverse aging process
Hyperbaric oxygen therapy chamber at Aviv Clinic in Florida
2 Why has the US sent B-52s back to the Middle East? - Analysis
A U.S. B52 plane (R) flies during Exercise Eager Lion at one of the Jordanian military bases in Zarqa, east of Amman, Jordan, May 24, 2016.
3 Could mRNA COVID-19 vaccines be dangerous in the long-term?
Coronavirus vaccine under development (illustrative)
4 Women take spy world by storm
President-elect Joe Biden's nominee to be Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines speaks at his transition headquarters in the Queen Theater in Wilmington, Delaware, US, November 24, 2020
5 Iran has a new warship packed with drones and missiles
Iranian Navy ships on a training exercise

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by