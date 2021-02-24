The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
IAC kicks off edge experience tech summit

“This e-summit reflects our efforts to connect IAC’s Edge community of young Jewish professionals from the US and Israel to a vibrant ecosystem that will support their initiatives and dreams."

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
FEBRUARY 24, 2021 19:19
Shoham Nicolet, co-founder and CEO of the Israeli-American Council (photo credit: IAC)
Shoham Nicolet, co-founder and CEO of the Israeli-American Council
(photo credit: IAC)
The Israeli-American Council’s (IAC) Edge Experience, a dynamic global e-summit that connects Israeli and American tech virtuosos and young Jewish professionals from IAC’s Edge community, kicked off on Monday.
The five-day summit aims to provide a unique platform for networking, knowledge-sharing and stimulating discussions on entrepreneurship, investment strategies, community building, and successful recruiting. Participants include Founder and CEO of Checkpoint Software Technologies Gil Shwed; Yaniv Garty, General Manager of Intel Israel and VP of Intel Corporation; Shimie Hortig, President of Amdocs America; Imri Biton and Shahar Tavoch, actors from the Israeli war series Valley of Tears; Dr. Michal Vakrat Wolkin, General Partner at GFT Ventures; Maya Vander, Realtor Associate and Cast Member of the Netflix show Selling Sunset, among many others.  A highlight of the conference is a special panel discussion entitled Fail it Until You Make it, with Israeli Shark Tank entrepreneurs Yasmin Lukatz, Founder and Executive Director of ICON; Eldad Tamir, Founder and CEO of the Tamir Fishman Group; Entrepreneur and Investor Oren Dobronsky; and Founder and CEO of L1ght, Zohar Levkovitz, among others.
“This e-summit reflects our efforts to connect IAC’s Edge community of young Jewish professionals from the US and Israel to a vibrant ecosystem that will support their initiatives and dreams,’’ said Shoham Nicolet, co-founder and CEO of the Israeli-American Council. “We are bringing the vast knowledge, ingenuity and vision of American and Israeli tech experts into one virtual room, and it’s going to be an uplifting and memorable event.’’
The summit includes sessions that are open to the public. It will also feature workshops, roundtables  and special events such as the Purim Extravaganza and a virtual career fair.  Exclusive mentoring opportunities in both Hebrew and English are also offered.  In addition, a special online platform will allow participants to mingle and network, just like in real life conferences.  
IAC EDGE is a national cutting-edge membership-based community of young professionals, aged 22-42, who are passionate about Israel and seek extraordinary networking opportunities and professional development.


