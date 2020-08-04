The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

IAF to take part in drill in Germany, a first since outbreak of COVID-19

IAF Commander Maj.-Gen. Amikam Norkin also set to fly to Germany to meet with his counterpart

By ANNA AHRONHEIM  
AUGUST 4, 2020 19:18
German and Israeli national flags (photo credit: REUTERS)
German and Israeli national flags
(photo credit: REUTERS)
The Israeli Air Force will take part in its first overseas drill since the start of the coronavirus pandemic later this month, conducting joint military exercises with the German Air Force.
IAF Commander Maj.-Gen. Amikam Norkin will also land in Germany at the start of the two-week-long drill, which will involve fighter squadrons practicing air battles, long-range sorties as well as aerial refueling.
He is expected to meet with his German counterpart Lt.-Gen. Ingo Gerhartz. Norkin has met with Gerhartz several times before, including in November during Israel’s Blue Flag exercise.
During the drill, IAF troops will also participate in a flyover over the Bavarian city of Fürstenfeldbruck near Munich as well as visit the Dachau Concentration Camp with German Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer and visit the Olympic Village in Munich where 11 Israeli athletes and their coaches were killed by Palestinian terrorists in 1972.
IAF pilots will also take part in the Multinational Air Group (MAGDAYs) which is organized by the German Air Force with the participation of different Air Forces from NATO allied nations in northern Europe.
Germany has committed to organizing MAGDAYs since 2019. The drills take place four times a year, with the last time taking place between June 22-25th with the participation of Switzerland, the Netherlands, the United States, and the United Kingdom.
The participation in the drill in Germany marks the first time that Israeli troops have been allowed to leave the country since the coronavirus pandemic broke out earlier this year. All international drills were canceled in March except for a small number of air force drills which took place solely in the air with no ground participation.
But several months after the order was given and despite the ongoing pandemic, according to the IAF website it is “fully maintaining its operational fitness and capabilities” and “conducts continuous joint exercises, including international cooperation, in order to maintain air superiority in the Middle East and maintain its operational fitness.”
On Monday F-35s from the IAF and US Air Force under the US Central Command (CENTCOM) took part in the “Enduring Lightning 2” exercise, the second one since March.
The drill saw Israeli Adir F-35s aircraft from the IAF’s 140 Golden Eagle Squadron train alongside F-35s from the USAF’s 421st fighter squadron, as well as IAF’s 122 squadron which operates the Nahshon Gulfstream G-500 aircraft and was responsible for conducting aerial air traffic control.
Taking place in southern Israel, F-35 pilots from both countries “faced various aerial and ground strategic threats” and “worked together to locate and neutralize the threats,” the IAF said, adding that unlike the previous exercise pilots also trained to operate communication systems between the two.
All planning and debriefing were held virtually using military platforms instead of face-to-face due to the concerns surrounding the ongoing coronavirus.
“Even during times of national crisis, the IAF conducts and will continue to conduct international exercises that are significant to strengthening future military cooperation and in defending Israel's skies,” the IAF said.


Tags israel germany Israeli Air Force Coronavirus COVID-19
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo No, Mr. Netanyahu, the Israeli media is not like North Korea's By JPOST EDITORIAL
Sima Vaknin-Gil Global chaos is breeding antisemitism. Global leaders must end it By SIMA VAKNIN-GILL
Amotz Asa-El At 20, Bashar Assad's rule is the shame of the Arab world By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Emily Schrader Education, not censorship, must be used to tackle online antisemitism By EMILY SCHRADER
Micah Halpern Is COVID-19 the death of the synagogue? By MICAH HALPERN

Most Read

1 Groundbreaking blood test can detect cancer years before symptoms appear
blood test 521
2 Tens of thousands protest in Jerusalem, across Israel
Protesters rally in front of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Jerusalem residency, calling for his resignation.
3 People with blood type O more protected against COVID-19 - studies
Blood Test
4 Hebrew U. archaeologist says he found 'face of God'
A clay head dated to the 10th century BC, found at Khirbet Qeiyafa
5 Moderna CMO sells shares as final vaccine trials begin, raising concerns
FILE PHOTO: A sign marks the headquarters of Moderna Therapeutics, which is developing a vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Cambridge, Massachusetts, U.S., May 18, 2020
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by