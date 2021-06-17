IAI signs 36 million euro deal with Germany

The agreement for the 69 WatchGuard tactical mobile radar systems was signed between ESG and The Federal Office of Bundeswehr Equipment, Information Technology and In-Service Support (BAAINBw).

The company will provide training courses, resources and initial spare parts to “effectively share best practices,” IAI said, adding that the first radar systems are to be delivered at the beginning of 2022 and the final deliveries will take place in 2024.

According to IAI, the radar is a fifth generation movement-detection tactical Ground Surveillance Radar that employs both staring and electronic-steering search techniques that allow it to adapt and optimize the radar operation for all scenarios.

With a high update rate, the radar enables very high probability of target detection and tracking to support complex missions that troops undertake. The system can be used in all weather conditions both during the day and at night and is capable of ongoing long-term reconnaissance and surveillance of large areas while having a small force footprint.

It also enables "Force Shared Tactical Fire Support" (STF) and in addition to providing target tracking of previously identified enemy forces it contributes to fire correction and intelligence.

“The BARÜ is intended to supply comprehensive information acquisition, on demand, for all levels of command to determine threat potential, operational conditions as well as conditions in potential crisis areas,” IAI said.

The new BARÜ (ground-based reconnaissance and area monitoring system), radar system will replace and “provide a consolidated alternative” to the aging legacy systems in the Bundeswehr including PARA (tank reconnaissance radar), ABRA (artillery observation radar), LEGAR 1 (light battlefield reconnaissance radar), and BOR-A 550 (ground surveillance radar unit 550), the company said.

“IAI is a pioneer in the development of persistent radar technology offering a variety of products with sales worldwide,” said Zvi Yarom IAI-ELTA Land Systems Division, VP & GM. “Throughout the years, our customers have provided us with real-time operational feedback and combat experiences that have been integrated into all of our products. We are proud to cooperate with ESG to deliver our advanced solutions to the German Land Forces”.

A leader in defense, the world has for many years looked to the Jewish State for security and intelligence and Israel’s defense industry has leading international companies exporting to countries across the globe.

According to Sibat, the military exports unit of the Defense Ministry, in 2020 Israeli companies exported among others,Radars and Electronic Warfare (16%), ammunition and armament (16%), manned aircraft and avionics (13%), observation and optronics (13%), missiles, rockets, and air defense systems (10%), weapon stations and launchers (8%), C4I and communication systems (8%), drone systems and UAVs (6%), intelligence, information and cyber systems (5%), vehicles and APCs (3%), services and other (2%).

The largest distribution of Israeli defense exports was in Asia Pacific with 44 percent (41% from the year before) followed by Europe with 30% (an increase from 26 percent) , North America with 20% (a decrease from 26 percent in 2019), Africa with four percent and Latin America at 2 (a decrease from 4 percent).