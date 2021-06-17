The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

IAI signs 36 million euro deal with Germany

Some 69 tactical mobile radar systems are set to be delivered to Germany by 2023.

By ANNA AHRONHEIM  
JUNE 17, 2021 12:21
Tactical mobile radar systems. (photo credit: IAI/ELTA)
Tactical mobile radar systems.
(photo credit: IAI/ELTA)
Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) and its subsidiary ELTA systems along with ESG Elektroniksystem - und Logistik-GmbH will manufacture and deliver tactical radars to the German Land Forces in a deal worth 36 million euros, the company announced on Thursday.
The agreement for the 69 WatchGuard tactical mobile radar systems was signed between ESG and The Federal Office of Bundeswehr Equipment, Information Technology and In-Service Support (BAAINBw). 
The company will provide training courses, resources and initial spare parts to “effectively share best practices,” IAI said, adding that the first radar systems are to be delivered at the beginning of 2022 and the final deliveries will take place in 2024.
According to IAI, the radar is a fifth generation movement-detection tactical Ground Surveillance Radar that employs both staring and electronic-steering search techniques that allow it to adapt and optimize the radar operation for all scenarios.
With a high update rate, the radar enables very high probability of target detection and tracking to support complex missions that troops undertake. The system can be used in all weather conditions both during the day and at night and is capable of ongoing long-term reconnaissance and surveillance of large areas while having a small force footprint.
It also enables "Force Shared Tactical Fire Support" (STF) and in addition to providing target tracking of previously identified enemy forces it contributes to fire correction and intelligence. 
“The BARÜ is intended to supply comprehensive information acquisition, on demand, for all levels of command to determine threat potential, operational conditions as well as conditions in potential crisis areas,” IAI said.
The new BARÜ (ground-based reconnaissance and area monitoring system), radar system will replace and “provide a consolidated alternative” to the aging legacy systems in the Bundeswehr including  PARA (tank reconnaissance radar), ABRA (artillery observation radar), LEGAR 1 (light battlefield reconnaissance radar), and BOR-A 550 (ground surveillance radar unit 550), the company said.
“IAI is a pioneer in the development of persistent radar technology offering a variety of products with sales worldwide,” said Zvi Yarom IAI-ELTA Land Systems Division, VP & GM. “Throughout the years, our customers have provided us with real-time operational feedback and combat experiences that have been integrated into all of our products. We are proud to cooperate with ESG to deliver our advanced solutions to the German Land Forces”.  
A leader in defense, the world has for many years looked to the Jewish State for security and intelligence and Israel’s defense industry has leading international companies exporting to countries across the globe.
According to Sibat, the military exports unit of the Defense Ministry, in 2020 Israeli companies exported among others,Radars and Electronic Warfare (16%), ammunition and armament (16%), manned aircraft and avionics (13%), observation and optronics (13%), missiles, rockets, and air defense systems (10%), weapon stations and launchers (8%), C4I and communication systems (8%), drone systems and UAVs (6%), intelligence, information and cyber systems (5%), vehicles and APCs (3%), services and other (2%). 
The largest distribution of Israeli defense exports was in Asia Pacific with 44 percent (41% from the year before) followed by Europe with 30% (an increase from 26 percent) , North America with 20% (a decrease from 26 percent in 2019), Africa with four percent and Latin America at 2 (a decrease from 4 percent).


Tags IAF germany technology radar
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Merav Michaeli should let Uber into Israel - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy

When it comes to anti-Israel attacks on Jews, it’s time to name the enemy - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Susan Hattis Rolef

New gov't's incoherency resembles Shakespearean comic fantasy - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF

Shameful display in Knesset ahead of new gov't swearing-in - comment

 By DAVID BRINN
Nimrod Goren

How will Israel's foreign policy change with new gov't?

 By NIMROD GOREN
Most Read
1

Individual tourists to be allowed into Israel starting July 1

First birthright group lands in Ben-Gurion Airport after year-long pause.
2

Netanyahu offered to resign, let Benny Gantz serve as PM - report

Alternate Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Benny Gantz and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen during a vote at the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem on August 24, 2020.
3

Israel's newest prime minister, Naftali Bennett, begins premiership

Incoming Prime Minister Naftali Bennett addresses the Knesset plenum ahead of swearing in of new government.
4

Is Egypt planning to retake control of the Gaza Strip?

Building equipment, sent by Egypt for Palestinians, arrive in the southern Gaza Strip June 4, 2021
5

EU study finds incitement in Palestinian textbooks, kept from public

Palestinian children learn Islamic lessons on summer vacation as COVID-19 restrictions ease in Gaza.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by