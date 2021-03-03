The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

ICC is probing Israelis for war crimes: What happens now? - analysis

If Khan continues down Bensouda’s path against Israel, the next question is how quickly and whether there might be any threat to Israelis being arrested or indicted.

By YONAH JEREMY BOB  
MARCH 3, 2021 20:10
International Criminal Court, The Hague (photo credit: WIKIMEDIA COMMONS/OSEVENO)
International Criminal Court, The Hague
(photo credit: WIKIMEDIA COMMONS/OSEVENO)
 With International Criminal Court Prosecutor Fatou Bensouda taking another big step forward against Israelis on Wednesday regarding the 2014 Gaza War and the settlement enterprise, how badly does Jerusalem view the situation?
The speed with which the decision was reached was the factor for Israel that was the most disappointing aspect of Bensouda’s decision.
There was hope in Israel that given that the February 5 ICC Pre-Trial Chamber decision supporting Bensouda was a narrow 2-1 split and that her successor, attorney Karim Khan, was recently elected, she might leave the decision to him.
Bensouda also hinted in a public speech in February that she would wait to make any new major decisions until she had consulted with Khan and refused in mid-February to commit to a decision on the issue before her term ends in June.
A crucial point that Israel still needs to clarify is whether Bensouda made this decision with Khan’s support or over his objection in an attempt to try to lock him onto the path she has charted.
Some in Israel hoped that Khan’s British citizenship (England is – broadly speaking – an Israeli ally), his defense of top Kenyan officials from war crimes allegations and past criticism of the ICC Prosecutor’s Office as overly aggressive with pursuing weak evidence all would lead him to take Israel’s side.
The answer to this will likely come in June or in the following months when Khan will either decide to continue the full war crimes probe or to end it.
If Khan continues down Bensouda’s path against Israel, the next question is how quickly and whether there might be any threat to Israelis being arrested or indicted.
Bensouda made two key points on these issues both of which indicate Israel has years, or in the worst case several months before anyone would face arrest.
She said, “Our assessment will remain ongoing in the context of the investigation to allow for a continuing assessment of actions being taken at the domestic level in accordance with the principle of complementarity.”
“Complimentarity” is the idea that the ICC cannot indict citizens of a state which has investigated war crimes allegations against its own soldiers.
It is expected that the ICC may take an extensive amount of time to decide whether it can move forward against the IDF because Israel has probed its own soldiers for alleged war crimes.
Other full war crimes probes have taken years before getting to the point of arrests or indictments.
The other point which will delay any imminent threat of arrests was Bensouda’s statement that “How the Office will set priorities concerning the investigation will be determined in due time, in light of the operational challenges we confront from the pandemic, the limited resources we have available to us, and our current heavy workload.”
Simply, Bensouda admitted that her office has limited resources and many cases and that this reality will limit how fast she can move forward with the criminal probe.
This could be especially true in the case of Israel where the extent of the information and details regarding some of the alleged war crimes incidents is voluminous.
If arrests are off in the future, indictments are even further off and probably would only take place after appeals were filed to the ICC’s Appeals Chamber regarding all of the jurisdictional issues on which the ICC Pre-Trial Chamber has ruled against Israel.
Wednesday was another tough day for Israel before the ICC, but there are still plenty of exit points which Khan could take to avoid an even larger conflagration.


Tags war crimes Israeli Palestinian Conflict ICC international criminal court investigation
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

High Court conversion ruling helps bridge Israel-Diaspora rift

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy

Make 'em laugh: Using comedy to cancel 'cancel culture' - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Bernard-Henri Lévy

How Turkey's Erdogan conned ‘The New York Times’ - opinion

 By BERNARD-HENRI LÉVY, THOMAS S. KAPLAN
Emily Schrader

Our government cares only about its own power - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef

Naftali Bennett: The kingmaker who will not be king - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

Coronavirus: Can a vaccinated person still spread COVID?

PEOPLE WAIT to receive their COVID-19 vaccine injections outside a mobile Magen David Station at the Mahaneh Yehuda market in Jerusalem, on Monday.
3

US airstrikes on Iran-backed militias in Syria kill at least one fighter

Smoke rises after an U.S. airstrike, while the Iraqi army pushes into Topzawa village during the operation against Islamic State militants near Bashiqa, near Mosul, Iraq October 24, 2016.
4

Court rules: Recognize Reform, Conservative conversions done in Israel for citizenship

SUPREME COURT justices arrive for a session at the Supreme Court earlier this week.
5

55 years after execution in Syria, Israeli spy Eli Cohen makes headlines

Stamp issued in honor of Eli Cohen 370

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by